Questions about liturgy: Mass Intentions at the Easter Vigil

Edward McNamara, LC

(ZENIT News / Rome, 04.09.2025).- Answered by Legionary of Christ Father Edward McNamara, professor of liturgy and sacramental theology and director of the Sacerdos Institute at the Pontifical Regina Apostolorum university.

Q: During the Easter Vigil, can we make particular Mass intentions? For example, an intention for a deceased? — L.D., Nancy, France

A: While the question might seem straightforward, there are several things to be considered with respect to the Easter Vigil.

According to the traditional presentation regarding priestly intentions, there are three fruits derived from the priest’s offering at any Mass: the general fruit for the whole Church; the personal fruit for each of the faithful, including the priest, who participate in the celebration, and which accrues to each according to his or her spiritual dispositions; and the special or ministerial fruit.

This latter refers to the intention of the priest as minister for which he may have accepted an offering or stipend from the faithful. However, since the Mass is infinite in value, he may also have other intentions not tied to any offering.

In this context the answer would be affirmative, just as at any Mass the priest, both the principal celebrant and each concelebrant, can have a ministerial intention.

If the question regards whether there can be an offering for the Easter Vigil, this is both a legal and a pastoral question. The question of Mass offerings is regulated in canon law. To wit:

«Can. 945 §1. In accord with the approved practice of the Church, any priest celebrating or concelebrating is permitted to receive an offering to apply the Mass for a specific intention.

«§2. It is recommended earnestly to priests that they celebrate Mass for the intention of the Christian faithful, especially the needy, even if they have not received an offering.

«Can. 947. Any appearance of trafficking or trading is to be excluded entirely from the offering for Masses.

«Can. 948. Separate Masses are to be applied for the intentions of those for whom a single offering, although small, has been given and accepted.

«Can. 951 §1. A priest who celebrates several Masses on the same day can apply each to the intention for which the offering was given, but subject to the rule that, except on Christmas, he is to keep the offering for only one Mass and transfer the others to the purposes prescribed by the ordinary, while allowing for some recompense by reason of an extrinsic title.

«§2. A priest who concelebrates a second Mass on the same day cannot accept an offering for it under any title.

«Can. 953. No one is permitted to accept more offerings for Masses to be applied by himself than he can satisfy within a year.

«Can. 954. If in certain churches or oratories more Masses are asked to be celebrated than can be celebrated there, it is permitted for them to be celebrated elsewhere unless the donors have expressly indicated a contrary intention.»

There is another document regulating this theme, the 1991 decree Mos Iugiter (AAS 83 [1991] 436-446), regarding so-called cumulative intentions which modified the strict rule of Canon 948 under certain strict conditions. However, it is not relevant to our question on the Easter Vigil.

From the point of view of the law there does not seem to be any prohibition which would impede accepting an intention for the deceased for the Easter Vigil. However, it might be forbidden if the Easter Vigil falls under the restriction of Canon 951 §2 since many priests will be celebrating several masses on that Sunday.

It might also be pastorally inadvisable since it would seem natural that the priest offers the vigil, as the high point of the liturgical year, for the whole community and not for other intentions. This is something that each pastor must decide for himself knowing his community.

Likewise, if there are candidates who will receive the sacraments of Christian initiation during the Vigil then, at least, the officiating celebrant should offer the Mass for the neophytes as his principal ministerial intention and forgo any offering.

There might be some situations which could justify an exception for pastoral reasons.

For example, if a significant anniversary of a deceased person coincided with the vigil, then, in agreement with the family, one of the concelebrants could take this intention with no need to make a public announcement although the fact could be included among the general intentions of the Prayer of the Faithful.

