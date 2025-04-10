Pope Sends Four New Ambulances to Ukraine and a Cardinal to Deliver Them

Mission
abril 10, 2025
(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 10.04.2025).- The Pope wished to make a new gesture of closeness in one of the most painful places, a place where war has been raging for three years: Ukraine. Three years that, for the Holy Father, are a «painful and shameful anniversary for humanity.»

Pope Francis constantly mentions the country of Eastern Europe, both in the Angelus prayer and in his appeals for peace, constantly referring to other tragic scenarios such as Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, Kivu, and Sudan.

Hence, the Holy Father has decided to send his Almoner Cardinal Konrad Krajewski back to Ukraine to donate four ambulances, equipped with all the necessary medicalfacilities to save lives, which will be used in war zones.

Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, helped by three other Ukrainian drivers, will also go to the country to be with the people so tested by the conflict, to pray with them and to express the Pope’s closeness to them.

This is Cardinal Krajewski’s tenth mission to Ukraine. In the Bull announcing the Holy Year, Spes non Confundit, the Pontiff wrote that «the first sign of hope may be translated into peace for the world, which once again finds itself immersed in the tragedy of war . . .  The demand for peace challenges everyone and imposes the need to implement concrete projects.» The gift of four ambulances thus becomes a sign of Jubilee hope anchored in Christ.

Cardinals and Bishops, Pope Francis
