Declaration of Death and Placing of the Body of Pope Francis in the Coffin

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 21.04.2025).- Following the announcement of the death of the Roman Pontiff Francis, as provided for by the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis (nos. 21-40), on the evening of Monday 21 April at 8:00 p.m., Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, will preside over the Rite of Certification of Death and the Placing of the Body in the Coffin.

The Office for Liturgical Celebrations, by order of the Cardinal Camerlengo, has asked the Roman Pontiff’s family members, the Director and Vice-Director of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of Vatican City State, to participate in the Rite of the College of Cardinals. They have been asked to be present at 7:45 p.m. in the Chapel of the Domus Sanctae Marthae.

