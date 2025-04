(ZENIT News Vatican City, 21.04.2025).- Following the death of the Supreme Pontiff Francis, the Holy See Press Office announced that the Eucharistic Celebration and Rite of Canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis, scheduled for April 27, 2025, the Second Sunday of Easter or of Divine Mercy, on the occasion of the Jubilee for Adolescents, is suspended.

