New York Skyscraper Lights Up in Honor of New Pope Leo XIV: Here Is the Photo

(ZENIT News / New York, 08.05.2025).- After the election of Robert Francis Prevost as the first Pope from the United States was announced, one of New York’s most emblematic skyscrapers, the Empire State Building, was lit up with the colors of the Vatican flag. The skyscraper also made this clear in a post on its social network X account, «Shining gold and white tonight in honor of Pope Leo XIV, the first American Pope.» The post has almost reached half a million views.

Shining gold and white tonight in honor of Pope Leo XIV, the first American Pope. 📷: @DanTVusa pic.twitter.com/Kz28tq5T9S — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) May 8, 2025

