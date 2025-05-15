Mission
Hot Topics
Media pressure on the Pope? Synod Secretary General releases letter to the Pope
Leo XIV: a digital phenomenon and the first Pope influencer. Almost 13 million followers in 72 hours
ZENIT’s Interview with French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin: No One Campaigned in the Conclave
Do you collect coins or postage stamps? Vatican launches online initiative
Pope Leo XIV: attention to current events and the ministerial and missionary dimension of teaching
Increased Acceptance of Pornography in Society Draws Renewed Effort from Catholic Bishops to Support Families at Risk
Pope Leo XIV’s Coat of Ams Explained by Heraldic Expert
The Holy Father received the Prelate of Opus Dei, Msgr. Fernando Ocáriz, in an audience
Pope asks to define principles, norms, and guidelines for Latin rite priests accompanying Eastern rite Catholics arriving in the West
Revealing finding never before published: the real impact of the abortion pill on women’s health
Local Church, Young People
One of the most alarming trends is how early porn addiction is beginning.

One of the most alarming trends is how early porn addiction is beginning. Photo: CNN Español

Increased Acceptance of Pornography in Society Draws Renewed Effort from Catholic Bishops to Support Families at Risk

“The need for us to help those trapped in this addiction is even more urgent today than it was ten years ago when the first edition was published,” said Bishop Robert Barron, chairman of the USCCB Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
mayo 15, 2025 15:09Local Church, Young People
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Washington, 05.15.2025).- With pornography continuing to hurt American families at an alarming rate, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) just released the second edition of the bishops’ landmark pastoral response Create in Me a Pure Heart.  “The need for us to help those trapped in this addiction is even more urgent today than it was ten years ago when the first edition was published,” said Bishop Robert Barron, chairman of the USCCB Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth.

“We hope Create in Me a Pure Heart will renew the commitment to chastity in the life of the Church and society. Polls show the moral acceptance of pornography has increased significantly in recent years.* This jump underscores the reason we need to address this crisis. We also hope that the document will bring healing to victims and instill in all who hold positions of responsibility the courage to protect the vulnerable,” Bishop Barron continued.

This tenth anniversary edition received a new preface written by the USCCB Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth, and has been published by Ascension Press. A downloadable version is also available on the USCCB website at usccb.org/pureheart.

The new preface contains recommendations for various groups, including parents and educators, to safeguard against the ever-increasing reach of hazardous technology. The omnipresence of smart devices has offered some benefits, but it has had a negative impact on mental health and increased the risk of exposure to pornography, especially among minors.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
mayo 15, 2025 15:09Local Church, Young People
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now