Vatican City Launches Institutional App

(ZENIT News / Rome, 01.04.2026).- Vatican City State launches an institutional app. The new official application of the Governorate of Vatican City State is dedicated to St. Carlo Acutis (1991-2006) and his computer genius. The application offers content from the institutional information website www.vaticanstate.va and was designed to make access to information even easier, immediate and accessible from mobile devices.

The new app enables quick and intuitive access to news, notices and official press releases, improving the browsing experience and accessibility to information.

Key features of the app include:

up-to-date access to institutional news and institutional press releases;

push notifications for breaking news;

simplified and optimized navigation for smartphones and tablets;

greater accessibility and usability of content.

The various sections of the application include the Saint of the day, news, interviews, videos and links to other institutions of the Governorate: the Vatican Central Library, the Vatican Museums, the Vatican Pharmacy, the Vatican Post Office, the Pontifical Villas and the Vatican Observatory. Other functions will be implemented further on.

This initiative is part of the digital innovation program driven by the Governorate, aimed at promoting transparency, participation and dissemination of institutional information through modern and inclusive tools.

The new app is available for free downloading on the App Store and Google Play.