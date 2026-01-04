Pope Leo XIV Speaks Out About Situation in Venezuela: What Did He Say?

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 01.04.2026).- A day after the capture of Nicolás Maduro by the US Armed Forces, Pope Leo XIV spoke out publicly about the situation, at the end of the Angelus on Sunday, January 4, in St. Peter’s Square.

The Holy Father said: «I follow with great concern the evolution of the situation in Venezuela. The welfare of the beloved Venezuelan people must prevail above any other consideration and lead to overcoming violence and undertaking paths of justice and peace, ensuring the country’s stability, enshrined in the Constitution, respecting the human and civil rights of each one and all, and working together to build a serene future of collaboration, stability and harmony, with special attention to the poorest that are suffering due to the difficult economic situation. I pray and invite you to pray for these intentions, entrusting our prayer to the intercession of Our Lady of Coromoto and of Saints Joseph Gregory Hernández and Sister Carmen Rendiles.”

Currently the highest ranking Venezuelan clergyman in the Church works in the Vatican Secretariat of State. It is Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, who is the Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State, something like a «Minister of the Interior» and in that sense, number three in the Vatican hierarchy because of his position in the Roman Curia.

For their part, The Catholic Bishops of Venezuela made an appeal to persevere in prayer for unity: «Given the events that are unfolding today in our country, we ask God to grant all Venezuelans serenity, wisdom and strength.» The Bishops also expressed their solidarity with all the «wounded» and the «families of the deceased,» calling on the population to «live with greater intensity the hope and fervent prayer for peace» in «hearts and in society.» «We reject every form of violence,» the Bishops added, encouraging «encounter» and «mutual support.» Finally, the Bishops hope that the decisions made will always be for the good of the people.