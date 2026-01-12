Nottingham Cathedral publishes “handbook” for parish communications

(ZENIT News – CBCEW / London, 01.12.2026).- Nottingham Cathedral has released a new resource for parish communications.

The publication aims to share practical lessons learned during the Cathedral’s “digital transformation,” offering a guide for parishes hoping to connect with their local communities.

The authors propose that when approached with intentionality, social media can serve as a vital bridge from virtual curiosity to in-person experiences of faith.

The book describes strategies for digital platforms to be more actively welcomed and used as a key way for increasing the outward-facing and missionary nature of parish life.

Speaking from experience, the authors outline how the Cathedral’s increased social media presence has coincided with a renewal in the its community life. The team credits their digital outreach as a key factor in several positive trends observed over the last three years, including increasing numbers of candidates for the RCIA programme who found the cathedral via social media.

Emphasising the importance of a “missionary mindset”, the book concludes that:

“The digital parish is a privileged place of encounter. Those who approach parish social communications with a missionary mindset will reap a harvest beyond their wildest imagining.”

Download your free copy of the book here.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.