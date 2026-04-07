What You Don’t See About a Papal Trip: The Spanish Church and the Difficulty in Covering the Expenses

(ZENIT News / Madrid, 07.04. 2026). – The Pope will visit Spain from June 6 to 12, 2026. As with any papal trip, there are costs that the local Church is responsible for covering. Spain now has a government with a markedly anti-clerical stance. Some expenses are covered by the State: for example, security, police supervision, and strategic organization in the cities, because the Pope is a Head of State. But the events related to his pastoral work must be covered by the local Church. How to get the money? Why criticize that donations are sought by offering special passes to donors at ceremonies? If this is the case, it combines seeking support by reciprocating with specific attention to those that support?

The Episcopal Delegation for Economy and General Administration of the Archdiocese of Madrid sent a letter to all parish priests on March 24, 2026, proposing a special collection for Pope Leo’s apostolic journey: «As a diocesan Church, we wish to welcome the Successor of Peter and all the faithful who will arrive in our city to meet with His Holiness.»

Stated on the official website of the Preparatory Committee for the Visit, is that «The Pope’s trip will be paid for by all of us who are eager for Pope Leo XIV to visit Spain, because the visit does not receive State funding. The organization will be carried out in a sober and transparent manner, and the accounts will be audited. Furthermore, papal trips — as demonstrated by previous papal visits to Spain (Santiago and Barcelona in 2010 and Madrid in 2011) — provide a boost to the business and economic fabric of the cities that receive the visit.»

The Archdiocese of Madrid highlights the need to harmonize the material requirements of the visit with its intangible benefits. This is expressed in a Pastoral Letter from Archbishop José de Cobo, dated March 15, 2026, regarding the Pope’s visit: «The Pope will help us to transcend what is merely ‘seen’ and turn towards God. And from God, we will be able to journey to the heart of our lives and the lives of so many good people around us.»

Archbishop Cobo also noted that «One of the most significant moments of this encounter will be the celebration of the Solemnity of the Body and Blood of Christ, Corpus Christi. It will be an intense moment for our diocese. The presence of the Eucharist in our streets will remind us that Christ walks with His people and that we are all called to be the Body of Christ in Him.»

In response to potential criticism of this plan, some media outlets, such as Crux Now, consulted the Organizing Committee for the Pope’s trip, which expressed the Spanish Bishops’ interest in avoiding placing the burden of the papal visit on taxpayers. «The launch and actual execution of His Holiness’s trip will be financed thanks to the support of donors, ranging from large corporations to small individual contributions, including donations and in-kind contributions, as well as the work of thousands of volunteers,» declared the Committee’s spokesperson.

It is worth noting that, during Pope Francis’s visit to the United States in 2015, donors had front-row seats during the events, although there is no record of private meetings. The Committee also explained that «the Holy Father, like the Church in Spain, will, as is customary, show a gesture of gratitude to all of them, as well as to the authorities and volunteers, in the form of a meeting.»

The estimated costs of the trip range between 15 and 30 million euros. The visit is expected to draw over 1.5 million attendees in person and reach a global television audience of 500 million. Organizers believe that associating the brands of collaborating companies with important values, ​​such as peace and solidarity, warrants mutual collaboration, in addition to contributing to the dissemination of these values.

Will there be criticism of this project? Certainly. But the Spanish Bishops don’t seem overly concerned about negative headlines. They are more focused on financing Pope Leo’s trip and ensuring that his evangelizing presence fosters the Christian growth of the Spanish people.