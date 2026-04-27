Why hire a young person of faith? A global study reveals that young people of faith bring hope and civic engagement to the job market

(ZENIT News / Rome, 04.27.2026).- A new international study suggests that one often overlooked factor—religious belief—may significantly shape how young people approach their professional lives, their responsibilities, and their role in society.

The findings come from the Footprints research project, an initiative of the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross, which has been tracking youth attitudes across continents. Its latest survey, conducted in early 2026 in collaboration with GAD3, gathered responses from 9,018 young people aged 18 to 29 in nine countries: Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Kenya, Philippines, United States, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. The results, to be formally presented in mid-May, offer a detailed portrait of how belief systems intersect with economic aspirations and civic behavior.

One of the most revealing questions in the survey asked participants to define “work” in a single word. Among believers, the term “responsibility” appeared with notably greater frequency—five percentage points higher than among non-believers. By contrast, those without religious belief most commonly described work as a “necessity.” This divergence, subtle at first glance, points to two distinct frameworks: one oriented toward duty and contribution, the other toward survival and obligation.

This pattern carries through when young people are asked to rank their professional priorities. While a good salary remains important for all, it is cited as the top priority by 32 percent of non-believers, compared to 28 percent of believers. In contrast, those with faith place relatively greater emphasis on contributing to society. The data suggest that religious belief correlates with a broader, more relational understanding of work—one that includes, but is not limited to, economic gain.

The distinction becomes even clearer when examining how young people interpret the meaning of their work. More than 60 percent of believers say their job or studies can carry spiritual significance, and that their faith influences how they work. A further 54 percent go beyond this, describing the workplace itself as a space where it is possible to encounter God and invest daily tasks with transcendent meaning. Such language may seem foreign in secular discourse, but it reflects a long-standing current in Christian thought, where ordinary labor is understood not merely as production but as participation in a larger moral and spiritual order.

Interestingly, this spiritual perspective does not isolate believers from broader social concerns. On the contrary, the study finds that 77 percent of all respondents—regardless of belief—want their work to have a positive impact on their community. Yet here again, differences emerge in intensity and expression, particularly in emotional outlook.

When asked how they feel about their present or future working life, the two most common responses across the entire sample are “hope” (43 percent) and “confidence” (41 percent). These figures challenge the widespread narrative of a generation overwhelmed by pessimism. However, the gap between believers and non-believers is one of the most striking features of the study. Among those with faith, 48 percent express hope and 47 percent confidence. Among non-believers, those figures fall to 33 percent and 28 percent respectively.

Negative emotions follow a similar pattern. Stress or concern is reported by 31 percent of non-believers, compared to 21 percent of believers. Feelings of uncertainty affect 32 percent of the former group, but only 19 percent of the latter. While faith does not eliminate the structural challenges of precarious labor markets, it appears to function as a measurable psychological resource, mitigating anxiety and sustaining a forward-looking attitude.

The implications extend beyond the workplace into the civic sphere. Young believers show consistently higher levels of social engagement: 21 percent participate in civil society organizations such as charities or volunteer groups, compared to 13 percent of non-believers. Sixty percent report actively following public affairs, versus 53 percent among their non-religious peers. Participation in conversations about social issues stands at 52 percent for believers and 42 percent for non-believers, while involvement in local community activities reaches 39 percent among the former group, compared to 24 percent among the latter.

These findings converge on a broader conclusion: religious commitment, across diverse cultural contexts, is associated with a stronger sense of responsibility, greater civic participation, and a more hopeful outlook on life. Social science does not adjudicate theological truth, nor does it assign moral superiority to any one group. But it can identify patterns. In this case, the pattern suggests that faith—far from being a purely private matter—has tangible public consequences.

This research also aligns with earlier observations from the same project, which in 2024 documented a renewed interest in religiosity among young people in multiple regions of the world. The increase in adult baptisms reported in various countries in recent years may be one visible expression of a deeper current: a search for meaning that extends into professional and social life.

The question that emerges is not only why this correlation exists, but what it implies for the future. The data suggest that those who integrate faith into their lives do not withdraw from the world. On the contrary, they appear more inclined to shape it—with a sense of purpose that transcends the purely economic and gestures toward a broader horizon of meaning.

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