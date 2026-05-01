Anglican archbishop meets with leaders of Catholic religious orders and nuns from around the world in Rome

(ZENIT News / Rome, 05.01.2026).- On Tuesday, April 28, Sarah Mullally, Archbishop of Canterbury in the Church of England, visited the International Union Superiors General (UISG) headquarters in Rome, meeting with members of the Board for a moment of dialogue and exchange on the role of women in the Church and the journey toward Christian unity.

The meeting began with a presentation of UISG’s mission, which today is present worldwide, including in contexts marked by vulnerability, such as conflict zones and refugee camps. In this setting, the witness of women religious emerged strongly, as they are daily engaged in promoting human dignity, care, and education, often in complex and challenging situations.

The dialogue focused on the contribution of women in both ecclesial and social life, highlighting the importance of collaboration and shared responsibility. Through the experiences shared from different regions — from Brazil to Pakistan, from Japan to Ethiopia, and across Western Europe — a form of female presence emerged that fosters relationships, accompanies processes, and builds bridges among communities and cultures.

Drawing on her experience in London, Archbishop Mullally emphasized the importance of working together, including in interreligious contexts. She noted how practical collaboration can help address shared challenges, such as inequalities in healthcare and education. In this regard, she highlighted the significant role women play in promoting meaningful change within communities.

During the meeting, particular attention was given to the theme of “walking together,” a central image in the Church’s current journey. Walking together implies recognizing and embracing differences — cultural, spiritual, and theological — while seeking a common path oriented toward building authentic relationships and fostering unity.

This dynamic is deeply rooted in the Gospel, where diversity is not an obstacle but a space in which communion is revealed. Being “one” does not mean uniformity, but rather the ability to live diversity as a gift, in the awareness that what unites is stronger than what divides.

The meeting concluded with a moment of silence and prayer, as a sign of gratitude for the shared dialogue and an entrustment of the common journey to the Holy Spirit.

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