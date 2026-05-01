Mission
Hot Topics
Photo and Living Witnesses of a Miracle Amidst War: Lebanese Catholics Find Eucharistic Miracle
An asteroid will be named after Pope Leo XIII: here’s why
King Charles invokes faith, ‘shared values’ as he calls for peace in address to USA Congress
Anglican archbishop meets with leaders of Catholic religious orders and nuns from around the world in Rome
Pope Leo XIV won’t be visiting the U.S. in 2026, but his popemobile will: here’s what we know
Belarus releases Discalced Carmelite friar accused of espionage
They give the Eucharist to their dogs, are reported to the bishop, and the diocese issues a ruling: what was it?
Israeli police arrest Jewish man who pushed and kicked a French nun in Jerusalem: here are the videos
“On the Universality of the Church and the Importance of Dialogue”: A Reflection by Leo XIV
Catholics No Longer Go to Confession, Even Though They Desire It. Recent Study Reveals Why
Ecumenism, Rome, Woman

Sarah Mullally, Archbishop of Canterbury in the Church of England, visited the International Union Superiors General (UISG) Photo: UISG

Anglican archbishop meets with leaders of Catholic religious orders and nuns from around the world in Rome

During the meeting, particular attention was given to the theme of “walking together,” a central image in the Church’s current journey. Walking together implies recognizing and embracing differences — cultural, spiritual, and theological — while seeking a common path oriented toward building authentic relationships and fostering unity

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
mayo 01, 2026 17:52Ecumenism, Rome, Woman
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Rome, 05.01.2026).- On Tuesday, April 28, Sarah Mullally, Archbishop of Canterbury in the Church of England, visited the International Union Superiors General (UISG) headquarters in Rome, meeting with members of the Board for a moment of dialogue and exchange on the role of women in the Church and the journey toward Christian unity.

The meeting began with a presentation of UISG’s mission, which today is present worldwide, including in contexts marked by vulnerability, such as conflict zones and refugee camps. In this setting, the witness of women religious emerged strongly, as they are daily engaged in promoting human dignity, care, and education, often in complex and challenging situations.

The dialogue focused on the contribution of women in both ecclesial and social life, highlighting the importance of collaboration and shared responsibility. Through the experiences shared from different regions — from Brazil to Pakistan, from Japan to Ethiopia, and across Western Europe — a form of female presence emerged that fosters relationships, accompanies processes, and builds bridges among communities and cultures.

Drawing on her experience in London, Archbishop Mullally emphasized the importance of working together, including in interreligious contexts. She noted how practical collaboration can help address shared challenges, such as inequalities in healthcare and education. In this regard, she highlighted the significant role women play in promoting meaningful change within communities.

During the meeting, particular attention was given to the theme of “walking together,” a central image in the Church’s current journey. Walking together implies recognizing and embracing differences — cultural, spiritual, and theological — while seeking a common path oriented toward building authentic relationships and fostering unity.

This dynamic is deeply rooted in the Gospel, where diversity is not an obstacle but a space in which communion is revealed. Being “one” does not mean uniformity, but rather the ability to live diversity as a gift, in the awareness that what unites is stronger than what divides.

The meeting concluded with a moment of silence and prayer, as a sign of gratitude for the shared dialogue and an entrustment of the common journey to the Holy Spirit.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Publicaciones relacionadas:

Anglican Leaders Meet with the Pope in Rome Pilgrimage Pastoral Office at the Vicariate of Rome’s Opera Romana Pellegrinaggi (ORP)A woman at the head of one of the great works of the Church: Opera Romana dei Pellegrinaghi She succeeds Loup Besmond de Senneville, formerly the Rome correspondent for France's La Croix, who now serves as deputy editor-in-chief of the same publication in Paris.Valentina Alazraki Named President of International Vatican Journalists’ Association Women’s «Conclave» «Parallel» to that of Cardinals Also Takes Place in Rome
mayo 01, 2026 17:52Ecumenism, Rome, Woman
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now