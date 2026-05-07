Venues of Pope Leo XIV‘s Apostolic Visit to Spain Will Include the Real Madrid Stadium, the Sanctuary of Montserrat, Parliament and Time with The Spanish Sovereigns

(ZENIT News / Madrid, 05.07. 2026).- On Wednesday, May 6, the Holy See confirmed the official program of His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, for his Apostolic Visit to Spain, from June 6-12, with stops and events in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Gran Canary Island and Tenerife.

The agenda that will take the Holy Father on a journey of nearly 2,500 kilometers in nine days is a pastoral itinerary through which the Pontiff hopes to meet everyone, listen to everyone, and speak to everyone. In fact, the Pope will deliver speeches and homilies on a total of 17 occasions during the 21 events that make up the program.

The entire program is structured around three main themes: charity, expressed through meetings with social assistance and reception organizations; the Eucharist, which will be central to each stage of the journey; and encounters with young people, civil society, and local Churches.

Madrid: June 6-9

The Pope will arrive in Spain on the morning of June 6 at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas International Airport, where he will be received by the King and Queen and other Authorities. From the airport, he will travel to the Royal Palace, where an institutional reception and welcome ceremony will take place, also presided over by Their Majesties, along with representatives of other institutions, civil society, and the Diplomatic Corps.

That same afternoon, Leo XIV will visit the CEDIA 24 Hours social project of Caritas, a center specializing in the comprehensive care and support of homeless people, thus placing charity at the heart of his entire trip from the very day of his arrival. Following this meeting, the next highlight of the 6th will be a Prayer Vigil with young people in Plaza de Lima, culminating in Eucharistic Adoration.

The following day, Sunday, June 7, Feast of Corpus Christi, the day will begin with the first of the major Masses of the trip. In Plaza de Cibeles, the Holy Father will preside over Holy Mass and, afterwards, in the nearby area, a Eucharistic procession for the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament will be held. In the afternoon, Leo XIV will preside over the «Weaving Networks» event at the Movistar Arena, in which representatives from the world of culture, art, and economics will participate.

On Monday the 8th, in the morning, the Holy Father will receive the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, at the Apostolic Nunciature. Afterwards, he will go to the Congress of Deputies, where, for the first time in the history of the country, Leo XIV will address the members of the Congress and the Senate. Following this event, the Pope will meet with the Spanish Bishops at the headquarters of the Episcopal Conference.

Later in the afternoon, the Pope will lead a prayer to Our Lady of Almudena at the Cathedral of Santa Maria de la Almudena. From there, he will go to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to preside over a meeting with the diocesan community of Madrid.

Finally, his stop in the capital will conclude on Tuesday, June 9, in the morning, with a meeting with the volunteers who worked on organizing this leg of the trip. This will take place at IFEMA, and from there, he will travel to the airport to board his flight to Barcelona.

Barcelona: June 9-11

Once in Barcelona, ​​on the same day, after landing at Barcelona-El Prat International Airport, the Holy Father will pray the midday prayer at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross and Saint Eulalia. Later in the afternoon, he will preside over a Prayer Vigil at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

The following day, Wednesday the 10th, Leo XIV will travel to the Diocese of Sant Feliu de Llobregat, where he will visit the Brians 1 Penitentiary Center; afterwards, he will go to the Abbey of Our Lady of Montserrat to lead the recitation of the Holy Rosary. In the afternoon of the same day, the Pope will meet with charitable and assistance organizations of the Diocese of Barcelona at the Church of St. Augustine. After this meeting, Leo XIV will preside over the celebration of Holy Mass at the Basilica of the Holy Family; after which he will inaugurate the Tower of Jesus Christ at the church.

Canary Islands: June 11-12

On the morning of Thursday, June 11, for the first time in history, a Pope will visit the Canary Islands, fulfilling the wish of his predecessor, Pope Francis. The Pontiff will land at the Gran Canaria/Gando Air Base, from where he will travel to the Port of Arguineguín to learn firsthand about the realities of migrant reception. Following this, he will meet at the Cathedral of Santa Ana with Bishops, priests, men and women religious, seminarians, and pastoral agents of the diocese. In the afternoon, the day will culminate with the celebration of Holy Mass presided over by Leo XIV in the Gran Canary Island Stadium.

On Friday, June 12, the Holy Father will travel from Las Palmas of Gran Canary Island to Santa Cruz de Tenerife. After landing at Tenerife North-Los Rodeos International Airport, in the municipality of La Laguna, he will visit migrants at the Raíces Center. Following this, he will meet with organizations dedicated to the integration of immigrants in the Plaza del Cristo in La Laguna. Finally, this leg of his Apostolic Journey to Spain will conclude with the celebration of Holy Mass in the Port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Following the farewell ceremony at Tenerife North-Los Rodeos International Airport, the Pope will board the plane for his return flight to Rome.