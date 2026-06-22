The number of priestly ordinations in Catholic Poland is plummeting: here are the figures for 2026

(ZENIT News / Krakow, 06.22.2026).- For generations, Poland has been regarded as one of Catholicism’s most reliable sources of priestly vocations, supplying clergy not only to its own parishes but also to dioceses, seminaries, and missionary territories across Europe, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Yet new figures released for 2026 suggest that this long-standing role may be entering a new phase.

According to data reported by the Polish Catholic news agency KAI, 196 men are expected to be ordained to the priesthood in Poland this year: 130 for diocesan service and 66 for religious orders. If confirmed, this will mark the first year of the twenty-first century in which the country records fewer than 200 priestly ordinations.

The decline continues a trend visible in recent years. Poland welcomed 235 new priests in 2024 and 208 in 2025. While the downward trajectory is unmistakable, the broader context remains significant: Poland still produces more priestly vocations than any other European nation. By comparison, France recorded 90 priestly ordinations in 2025, while Germany had just 25.

The distribution of vocations across Poland also reveals striking contrasts. The Diocese of Tarnów, long considered one of the country’s most vibrant centers of religious practice, will ordain 14 priests in 2026, slightly more than the previous year. The capital region also remains comparatively strong. The Diocese of Warsaw-Praga is expected to ordain nine priests, while the Archdiocese of Warsaw will welcome eight, including five formed at the Redemptoris Mater seminary associated with the Neocatechumenal Way.

Elsewhere, however, the picture is less encouraging. The Archdiocese of Kraków, historically associated with St. John Paul II and once a powerhouse of vocations, is expected to ordain only four priests this year. That figure represents a sharp drop from seven in 2025 and thirteen in 2024.

The number of dioceses without any priestly ordinations is also growing. Seven Latin-rite dioceses will have no new priests in 2026, up from six the previous year. Meanwhile, Poland’s three Greek Catholic eparchies will once again record no priestly ordinations.

Church officials caution that some of this decline reflects structural changes in seminary formation rather than a simple collapse in interest. The introduction of a mandatory preparatory year has extended formation from six to seven years, temporarily affecting the number of candidates reaching ordination. Nevertheless, the broader trend remains clear.

Recent statistical reports reveal that nearly every one of Poland’s 42 Latin dioceses experienced a reduction in the number of incardinated priests between 2018 and 2024. Nationally, diocesan clergy decreased from 24,876 to 23,274 during that period, a decline of 6.4%. The Diocese of Łomża experienced one of the steepest drops, while the Archdiocese of Warsaw stood out as a rare exception, recording growth in its priestly ranks.

For some Church leaders, the current situation should not be interpreted solely through the lens of crisis. Father Jan Frąckowiak, rector of a seminary in Poznań and president of Poland’s conference of seminary rectors, argues that the country may simply be moving away from an unprecedented historical peak.

He notes that never before in the Church’s 1,060-year history in Poland had there been such an extensive network of dioceses and large seminaries operating simultaneously. In that sense, today’s numbers may represent not an anomaly but a return to historical norms.

Yet Frąckowiak also points to deeper social realities that cannot be ignored. Poland faces a severe demographic decline, accompanied by lower levels of religious practice among younger generations and increasing difficulty among many young adults in making lifelong commitments.

Demography may prove especially decisive. Poland’s fertility rate fell to a record low of 1.068 in 2025, far below the replacement level of 2.1. Government projections suggest that the country’s population could shrink from approximately 37.3 million today to just 29.4 million by 2060—a reduction of more than one-fifth within a generation.

For the Catholic Church, these numbers carry implications extending well beyond Poland’s borders. For decades, Polish priests helped compensate for clergy shortages elsewhere in Europe and served as missionaries on multiple continents. If the pool of vocations continues to contract, the effects may be felt not only in Polish parishes but across the global Church.

Even so, Poland remains one of the strongest centers of Catholic practice in Europe, with levels of Mass attendance and religious participation that continue to surpass those of many neighboring countries. The challenge facing the Church is therefore not one of disappearance, but of adaptation: how to cultivate new vocations in a society experiencing profound demographic, cultural, and religious change.

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