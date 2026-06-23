Synodality: Leaders of continental organizations gather in Rome for three days of work to discuss the 2027–2028 Assemblies

(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.22.2026).- From 23 to 25 June, the General Secretariat of the Synod is bringing together in Rome the heads of the continental bodies (CELAM, SECAM, FABC, CCEE, FCBCO, etc.), representing Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania, the Middle East, and North America, accompanied by the coordinators of the continental synodal teams, to work together in light of the recent publication Towards the Assemblies 2027-2028: Stages, criteria and tools for Preparation.

The three days of work will focus on listening to the principal developments in the implementation of the F inal Document of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, with a view to fostering the exchange of ongoing experiences and identifying common dynamics and issues requiring further shared reflection.

Part of the programme, organised through plenary sessions and working groups, will be devoted to accompanying local Churches and groupings of Churches, with particular attention also given to the role of communication. Finally, on the last day, participants will reflect on the continental Assemblies – one stage in the broader journey of ecclesial assemblies that will culminate in the Assembly of October 2028 –

focusing in particular on criteria for participation and the question of representation, the expected outcomes, and the role of the General Secretariat.

Before the conclusion of the meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Pope Leo XIV will meet and engage in dialogue with the participants on the afternoon of Thursday, 25 June, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Synod.

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