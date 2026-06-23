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Meeting of the Pope with the members of the Ordinary Council of the General Secretariat of the Synod -File photo, June 26, 2025- Photo: Vatican Media

Synodality: Leaders of continental organizations gather in Rome for three days of work to discuss the 2027–2028 Assemblies

Following the conclusion of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly (October 2024), the Church has entered the implementation phase of the Synod on Synodality, which will be marked by the ecclesial Assemblies of 2027–2028. On Thursday 25, Pope Leo XIV will meet with the participants.

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junio 23, 2026 10:17Rome
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(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.22.2026).- From 23 to 25 June, the General Secretariat of the Synod is bringing together in Rome the heads of the  continental bodies (CELAM, SECAM, FABC, CCEE, FCBCO, etc.), representing Latin America, Africa,  Asia, Europe, Oceania, the Middle East, and North America, accompanied by the coordinators of the  continental synodal teams, to work together in light of the recent publication Towards the Assemblies  2027-2028: Stages, criteria and tools for Preparation.

The three days of work will focus on listening to the principal developments in the implementation of the  Final Document of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, with a view to fostering  the exchange of ongoing experiences and identifying common dynamics and issues requiring further  shared reflection.

Part of the programme, organised through plenary sessions and working groups, will be devoted to  accompanying local Churches and groupings of Churches, with particular attention also given to the role  of communication. Finally, on the last day, participants will reflect on the continental Assemblies – one  stage in the broader journey of ecclesial assemblies that will culminate in the Assembly of October 2028 –

focusing in particular on criteria for participation and the question of representation, the expected  outcomes, and the role of the General Secretariat.

Before the conclusion of the meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Pope Leo XIV will meet and engage in  dialogue with the participants on the afternoon of Thursday, 25 June, at the headquarters of the General  Secretariat of the Synod.

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junio 23, 2026 10:17Rome
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