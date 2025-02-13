U.S. Sunday Mass attendance returns to pre-pandemic levels, but challenges persist

(ZENIT News / Atlanta, 02.13.2025).- After years of uncertainty, shifting habits, and virtual worship, Catholic churches across the United States are once again seeing familiar faces in the pews. According to new research from Georgetown University’s Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA), in-person Sunday Mass attendance has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, holding steady at 24% since the official end of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2023.

While this figure marks a significant recovery from the pandemic-era average of just 15%, it also highlights a long-term trend: less than one in four Catholics in the U.S. attends Mass regularly every week. Despite this stabilization, the Church continues to face the challenge of engaging those who have not returned—or never attended consistently in the first place.

A Gradual Return, Not a Surge

Mark Gray, director of CARA’s polling efforts, noted that the increase in attendance did not happen overnight but followed a steady pattern. Some parishes, particularly those in areas with strict lockdowns, experienced a slower return, while others reopened relatively quickly. The Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, recently published its annual Mass attendance figures, reinforcing what CARA researchers had been observing for some time.

Gray and his colleagues relied on national surveys and data from Google Trends, which tracks fluctuations in search activity for terms related to Mass attendance. Though not a direct measurement, these digital signals provide insights into how people’s religious practices evolve over time.

The Digital Factor: What About Online Worship?

One aspect not fully captured in the return-to-Mass data is the role of live-streamed and televised liturgies. During the pandemic, many Catholics turned to online or broadcast services, maintaining their connection to worship even when churches were closed.

CARA’s previous research suggests that when these digital attendees are accounted for, overall participation in Mass remained relatively steady throughout the pandemic. Gray explained that incorporating online and television viewership into the data creates a more comprehensive picture, suggesting that engagement levels may not have dropped as dramatically as in-person numbers initially indicated.

Yet, as restrictions lifted, the question remained: Would those who embraced digital Masses return to church in person, or would virtual worship become their new norm? While some have rejoined their local congregations, others may have developed new religious habits that do not include weekly Mass attendance.

Key Moments for Church Engagement

Certain liturgical celebrations have historically drawn higher attendance, and that trend continues. Christmas and Easter remain the two most well-attended Masses of the year. However, a surprising third contender stands out: Ash Wednesday.

Unlike Christmas and Easter, Ash Wednesday is not a holy day of obligation, yet it consistently brings large crowds to church. Gray described it as one of the most unique days on the Catholic calendar, noting that it often sees high participation from young adults—an age group the Church has long sought to engage more effectively.

For Church leaders, this presents an opportunity. Ash Wednesday serves as a rare moment when many young Catholics actively seek out a faith experience. According to Gray, this period of Lent, particularly its opening day, offers a crucial window for outreach and evangelization. If the Church wants to foster deeper connections with younger generations, Ash Wednesday may be the ideal moment to start.

Moving Forward: Stability, But Not Growth

The fact that Mass attendance has stabilized at pre-pandemic levels is a positive sign, but it does not necessarily indicate growth. The 24% figure mirrors the 24.4% attendance rate recorded before the pandemic, suggesting that while losses due to COVID-19 disruptions have been reversed, there has been no significant increase in participation beyond pre-2020 trends.

For many parishes, the challenge remains not just maintaining attendance but finding ways to reignite enthusiasm among lapsed Catholics and younger generations. The return to normalcy offers a foundation, but the question now is how to build upon it.

As the Church looks ahead, moments like Ash Wednesday and the Lenten season may provide key opportunities for deeper engagement. The data may indicate a return, but the future of Catholic participation in the U.S. will depend on what the Church does next to inspire those still on the margins.

