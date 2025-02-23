TV series breaks taboo on false accusations of blasphemy

Shafique Khokhar

(ZENIT News – Asia News / Islamabad, 02.23.2025).- The Pakistani series “Tan Man Neelo Neel”, produced by Hum TV, is receiving great attention for the courage with which it addresses the issue of the misuse of blasphemy accusations.

The series is inspired by a true story and brings to the forefront the dramatic consequences of false religious accusations, a phenomenon that has been causing concern and violence in Pakistan for years.

For the first time, a national broadcaster has tackled such a delicate issue in such a direct and uncensored way, a step that activists and intellectuals consider a sign of change for the Pakistani media, which has always been subject to strict state control.

Among those who praised the courage of the production is Nabeela Feroze Bhatti, writer and activist, who told AsiaNews: “First of all, hats off to the writer, Mustafa Afridi who brought up the bitter realities of life like male rape, stereotypes regarding different types of art, mob attacks and use of blasphemy. The story line was woven so skillfully that it got great attention and reception by audience. I also appreciate the producer, Sultana Saddique who often produces so meaning and educative dramas. Saifee Hussan’s direction was perfect. The whole cast was selected very carefully and they justified their roles. The acting was at its best. Last 10 minutes of the last episode were enough for a brilliant writer to throw a punch in your gut, it was enough for actors to steal your breath and it was more than appreciated to produce on your real life stories. If it continues that Pakistani media industry make such meaningful dramas, I see a positive change in the society.”

Last year Pakistan recorded a worrying increase in the number of blasphemy cases. According to the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), in July 2024 there were 767 people imprisoned on blasphemy charges, a significant increase compared to 213 cases the previous year.

Blasphemy laws punish anyone who offends Islam, but they are often used to target religious minorities (especially Christians and Hindus) or to settle personal disputes, also leading to cases of lynching by angry mobs.

Michelle Chaudhry, director of the Cecil & Iris Chaudhry Foundation, also praised the series “Tan Man Neelo Neel” for its decision to address the issue: “I applaud the writer and the team for showing the reality of mob violence, a phenomenon that has claimed too many victims in Pakistan. When personal vendettas turn into summary executions and false accusations of blasphemy become a tool for revenge, innocent lives are lost. It is a reality that has plagued our country for years. In addition, the series sensitively addresses the issue of sexual violence and its consequences on victims, a crucial social issue. It is encouraging to see the audience reacting so positively: these incidents are not new, yet I hope the drama can stimulate awareness and generate empathy in our society.”

Journalist and analyst Aamir Kakkazai, based in Peshawar, emphasized the audacity of the series, highlighting how Pakistani television has historically avoided tackling controversial issues. “In recent years, the Pakistani television industry has focused on the usual domestic stories, ignoring real problems. Yet Hum TV had the courage to bring to the screen a drama inspired by a real family lynched after a religious dispute. It’s hard to believe that a Pakistani broadcaster dared to deal with such a sensitive and controversial topic”.

Kakkazai recalled numerous episodes of religious violence that have occurred in recent years, from Swat to Sialkot, to the city of Jaranwala, and the cases of Mashal Khan and Priyantha Kumara, both victims of lynching for false accusations of blasphemy. “We have been witnessing these horrors for some time, but justice is still not being served. This series has the great merit of turning the spotlight on a plague of our society. I thank Hum TV, producer Sultana Siddiqui, screenwriter Mustafa Afridi and director Saifee Hassan for showing the darkest side of our religious fanaticism, which has condemned innocent citizens to death.”

