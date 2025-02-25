From hospital, Pope changes Vatican City law, broadens powers for new governor, appoints two “vice-governors»

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.25.2025).- For the first time in history, a woman will hold the highest administrative position in Vatican City. Starting March 1, Sister Raffaella Petrini will assume the role of Governor of the State of Vatican City, marking a significant shift in the governance of the world’s smallest country.

Petrini, who has served as Vice Governor since 2021, steps into the position following recent legal reforms enacted by Pope Francis. These changes, which modify the Fundamental Law of Vatican City (May 13, 2023) and Law No. CCLXXIV on the Government of the Vatican City State (November 25, 2018), remove the requirement that the governorship be held exclusively by a cardinal. Additionally, the revisions introduce a new structural adjustment—where there will now be two vice governors instead of one.

On February 25, the Vatican announced the appointment of these two new vice governors. Monsignor Emilio Nappa, previously Adjunct Secretary of the Dicastery for Evangelization and President of the Pontifical Mission Societies, will bring his ecclesiastical expertise to the role. Meanwhile, Giuseppe Puglisi-Alibrandi, who has served as Deputy Secretary General of the Vatican’s Governatorate, will contribute his extensive administrative experience. This means that, for the first time, the Vatican’s government will be led by a woman, supported by both a cleric and a layman.

Beyond simply holding the title, Sister Raffaella Petrini has been granted the authority to delegate specific responsibilities and assignments to the two vice governors. This reflects the Pope’s trust in her leadership and decision-making, reinforcing his broader efforts to elevate the role of women in Vatican administration.

While the Vatican remains deeply rooted in tradition, Pope Francis continues to open doors for women in key leadership positions, a move that is likely to shape the future of the Church’s institutional framework.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.