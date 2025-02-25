Pope’s health as of Tuesday, February 25: condition remains critical, but stable

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.25.2025).- Pope Francis enters his 11th full day at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital and the Vatican has provided an update on his condition. While his health remains fragile, there are no signs of sudden respiratory distress, and his vital signs remain stable. However, concerns persist over his bilateral pneumonia, prompting doctors to conduct a scheduled CT scan on Tuesday, February 25, to monitor his progress.

Despite his ongoing health struggles, the Pope has not set aside his responsibilities. In the morning, after receiving the Eucharist, he resumed his official duties from his hospital room. Among his key decisions of the day was the approval of new canonizations.

During a private audience with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, and Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, Substitute for General Affairs, Pope Francis formally advanced the causes of sainthood for two figures of deep spiritual and social impact. One is Blessed José Gregorio Hernández Cisneros, a Venezuelan doctor known for his unwavering commitment to the poor and sick, often referred to as the «Doctor of the Poor.» The other is Blessed Bartolo Longo, an Italian layman and former lawyer who, after a dramatic conversion, dedicated his life to the Rosary and founded the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Pompeii, one of the most revered Marian shrines in Italy.

The Vatican remains cautious in its assessment of the Pope’s condition, reiterating that his prognosis is still uncertain.

