Archaeological research confirms what Catholics already venerated: the site of Jesus’ crucifixion

(ZENIT News / Jerusalem, 04.08.2025).- Jerusalem’s Old City is no stranger to sacred silence and scientific scrutiny. But now, under the worn stones of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre—a site venerated for centuries as the place of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and burial—archaeologists are unearthing more than dust. They’re uncovering stories embedded in rock and root, stories that may offer compelling confirmation of biblical tradition.

In a delicate excavation, a team led by archaeologists from Rome’s Sapienza University resumed its patient work. Their mission: to trace, layer by layer, the tangible echoes of the events described in the Gospel accounts. The project, started in 2022 after navigating a labyrinth of permits and interfaith negotiations, is already yielding significant findings.

Among the most remarkable discoveries is botanical evidence—fragments of a cultivated plant dating precisely to the spring of 33 A.D., the traditional time of Jesus’ death. This find, nestled within the area between what Christian tradition holds as Calvary and the nearby tomb, aligns strikingly with the Gospel of John’s detail: «In the place where he was crucified, there was a garden…» (John 19:41).

“We’re not just reading scripture. We’re walking into it,” said Dr. Francesca Romana Stasolla, the lead archaeologist on-site. “To discover botanical traces of cultivated land between the crucifixion site and the tomb—that’s not just coincidence. That’s archaeology speaking a language of faith.”

But the dig has done more than confirm horticultural details. Hidden beneath centuries of devotional architecture, researchers have uncovered marble tombs within the church compound. Though further analysis is pending, preliminary insights suggest a possible link to Joseph of Arimathea, the enigmatic figure in the Gospel narratives who is said to have donated his own tomb for Jesus’ burial.

“These tombs are not random relics,” Stasolla explained. “They appear deliberately placed, matching the timeframe and cultural context of the burial described in the New Testament. We’re pursuing further study to understand exactly what we’re looking at—but the implications are significant.”

Much of the attention has turned to the materials themselves: the marble, the mortar, the geological composition of the burial chambers. Each element is undergoing rigorous testing, with hopes that chemical and isotopic signatures can trace their origins and confirm their authenticity. The project, though still unfolding, is already challenging those who dismissed the church’s historical claims as mere legend.

“There’s always been a debate between faith and evidence,” said Stasolla. “But here, we’re finding that faith left evidence.”

Notably, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre has never been merely a monument to the past. It is a living witness to centuries of prayer, pilgrimage, and division. The current excavation, a rare collaboration between archaeologists and the three major Christian denominations that oversee the site—the Greek Orthodox, the Armenian Apostolic, and the Roman Catholic Church—marks a hopeful moment of cooperation in a place often marked by tension.

“The real treasure we’re discovering,” Stasolla added, “isn’t just in marble or mortar. It’s in the humanity of belief. We’re touching the layers of devotion that built this church and sustained it through wars, earthquakes, and centuries of worship. It’s the story of people who expressed their faith not just in words, but in stone.”

The findings are expected to stir renewed interest in the historicity of the Gospel accounts, especially among scholars and believers long fascinated by the question of where history ends and sacred story begins. While many in the academic world have long suspected the Church of the Holy Sepulchre was the authentic site of Christ’s death and resurrection, tangible evidence has often been elusive—until now.

As the excavations continue into the church’s northern nave, the team remains cautious but optimistic. “We’re peeling back history slowly, respectfully,” said one member of the research team. “But each stone, each sample, each fragment tells us something new.”

