Mission
Hot Topics
Catholic Faithful Help to Sustain More than 70 Mission Dioceses in the United States
Survey reveals contrasting Christian approaches to Lenten fasting
Jewish persecution of Christians in the Holy Land on the rise, research reveals
Official: Pope Is Holding Meetings Again. This Is His Official State of Health According to the Vatican
Archaeological research confirms what Catholics already venerated: the site of Jesus’ crucifixion
Europe: intolerance and discrimination against Christians reaches almost 2,500 cases in one year
Study reveals how John Paul II’s travels influenced Latin America’s birth rate
U.S. bishops on immigration program: we will not renew existing cooperation agreements with federal government
Catholic priest shot to death in the United States
She entered the convent at the age of 8. At the age of 94, she was surprised to meet Pope Francis in the Vatican Basilica. This is how things happened
Pope Francis

the Pope continues to receive both motor and respiratory therapy. Photo: Vatican Media

Official: Pope Is Holding Meetings Again. This Is His Official State of Health According to the Vatican

In regard to work, the Holy See Press Office points out that the Pope continues to work. He is in contact with the different Dicasteries, receives documentation, and over the last days, little by little, he is gradually taking up some meetings.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
abril 08, 2025 15:16Pope Francis
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 08.04.2025).- At midday on Tuesday, April 8, the Press Office gave the accredited press an update on Pope Francis’ convalescence.

His “condition is stable, with the slight improvements we saw on Sunday in the motor and respiratory aspects and in his voice,» the note states. It is evident that the Pope uses high-flow oxygenation at night «only when necessary.» From the point of view of clinical examinations, his condition remains stable.

Regarding therapies, the Pope continues to receive both motor and respiratory therapy.

In regard to work, the Holy See Press Office points out that the Pope continues to work. He is in contact with the different Dicasteries, receives documentation, and over the last days, little by little, he is gradually taking up some meetings.” Highlighted was the meeting the Holy Father held on Monday, April 7, with the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Finally, his participation in the Holy Week ceremonies is not taken for granted, nor is it confirmed: «There are still no indications regarding Holy Week,» the press release states.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
abril 08, 2025 15:16Pope Francis
Share this Entry

Jorge Enrique Mújica

Avatar

View all articles

Licenciado en filosofía por el Ateneo Pontificio Regina Apostolorum, de Roma, y “veterano” colaborador de medios impresos y digitales sobre argumentos religiosos y de comunicación. En la cuenta de Twitter: https://twitter.com/web_pastor, habla de Dios e internet y Church and media: evangelidigitalización."

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now