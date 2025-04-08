Official: Pope Is Holding Meetings Again. This Is His Official State of Health According to the Vatican

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 08.04.2025).- At midday on Tuesday, April 8, the Press Office gave the accredited press an update on Pope Francis’ convalescence.

His “condition is stable, with the slight improvements we saw on Sunday in the motor and respiratory aspects and in his voice,» the note states. It is evident that the Pope uses high-flow oxygenation at night «only when necessary.» From the point of view of clinical examinations, his condition remains stable.

Regarding therapies, the Pope continues to receive both motor and respiratory therapy.

In regard to work, the Holy See Press Office points out that the Pope continues to work. He is in contact with the different Dicasteries, receives documentation, and over the last days, little by little, he is gradually taking up some meetings.” Highlighted was the meeting the Holy Father held on Monday, April 7, with the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Finally, his participation in the Holy Week ceremonies is not taken for granted, nor is it confirmed: «There are still no indications regarding Holy Week,» the press release states.