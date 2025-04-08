Europe: intolerance and discrimination against Christians reaches almost 2,500 cases in one year

(ZENIT News / Vienna, 04.08.2025).- In its “Intolerance and Discrimination Against Christians in Europe Report 2024” OIDAC Europe identified 2,444 anti-Christian hate crimes which were documented by police and civil society in 35 European countries in 2023, including 232 personal attacks on Christians, such as harassment, threats and physical violence.

These figures include data from the ODIHR/OSCE, which found 1,230 anti-Christian hate crimes recorded by 10 European governments in 2023, up from 1,029 recorded by governments in 2022. The ODIHR/OSCE Hate Crime Data Report is also released on 15 November, in view of the International Day of Tolerance.

According to OIDAC Europe, countries of particular concern were France, with nearly 1,000 anti-Christian hate crimes in 2023; the United Kingdom, where incidents rose to more than 700; and Germany, which saw a 105% increase in anti-Christian hate crimes, rising from 135 in 2022 to 277 in 2023.

In addition to violent attacks, OIDAC Europe’s report also found discrimination against Christians in the workplace and in public life in some European countries, leading to increasing self-censorship among Christians in Europe.

The past year has also seen a number of restrictions on religious freedom by European governments, ranging from bans on religious processions to the targeting of Christians for the peaceful expression of their religious beliefs.

Full report here.

