The Truth about Transgenderism

Austin Ruse

(ZENIT News – Center for Family and Human Rights / Washington, 04.09.2025).- Sometimes, it takes fiction to tell the truth about fact. Fiction told the truth about the often-buried facts of transgenderism in a recent episode of the television series White Lotus.

Set in exotic locales, White Lotus follows the lifestyles of the rich, if not the famous. This year, the series takes place in Thailand, a frequent destination for sex tourism.

A character played by actor Sam Rockwell sits across a restaurant table and tells a quite revealing story about why he was in Thailand. He came for the cheap prostitutes—lots of them. More than a 1,000, he says. As we know, it happens to those addicted to sex, the thrill comes harder and harder to find, so the ante of weirdness is upped and upped.

In the case of Rockwell’s character, he started bringing back “ladyboys.” Getting psychologically darker and deeper into his perversions, he realized maybe he “wanted to be one of these Asian girls” being serviced by men. He proceeded to do this, sometimes four a night.

He says, “..am I a middle-aged white guy on the inside, too? Or, on the inside, could I be an Asian girl?” And his friend, echoing the nonjudgment confusion of our age, says, “I don’t know.”

What most people do not know is that this is the root of “transgenderism.” Social scientist Ray Blanchard developed a taxonomy for “transgenderism” in men years ago. He says there are essentially two types: men who get a sexual thrill out of being seen as a woman and homosexuals who want to attract straight males. All the rest about “feeling” like a woman and “feeling” like a woman trapped in a man’s body is bosh, political bosh developed by the left to hide what “transgenderism” really is.

A few days ago, “the world observe(d) Transgender Day of Visibility…to raise awareness about transgender people,” according to anti-Christian pro-homosexual pressure group GLAAD. Of course, this is false. Transgender Day of Visibility may be a big thing for GLAAD and the other Big Gay hucksters at the UN and elsewhere, but the whole world does no such thing. The whole world still finds such things as alternately gross and comical.

But GLAAD and others have fooled huge portions of the populace about what “trans” really is. GLAAD says you really are an Asian woman on the inside; all you need is drugs and surgery to make it real on the outside. All of this, in fact, is a sexual fetish, at least in the case of men who identify as trans. Sexual fetishism is why so many of them dress up like strippers and other slut types. They get a sexual charge about being seen that way. And some of them want to attract straight men.

This is something UN delegates must recognize. The phony social science should not fool them. And they should not be intimidated by the loudness of the trans lobby, which includes the most prominent “gay” groups in the world, including the shakedown artists at the Human Rights Campaign. While some homosexuals want to divorce the LGBs from the Ts, it must be remembered that “transgenderism” came directly from the homosexual movement.

It is interesting that the scene in White Lotus plays out with Rockwell explaining that he moved away from those perverted practices. He got sober and embraced Buddhism to heal his contradictions.

This television programs shows not just the truth about transgenderism; it demonstrates also that such perversity can be healed. You really can meditate away the T.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.