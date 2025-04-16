Salesians Chart a New Course for a Changing World as CG29 Concludes in Rome

(ZENIT News / Rome, 04.16.2025).- After two intense months of reflection, decision-making, and prayerful dialogue, the 29th General Chapter of the Salesians of Don Bosco has officially drawn to a close. What began in mid-February in the spiritual cradle of the congregation—Turin—has now concluded in Rome, where the Salesians not only wrapped up their deliberations, but also marked their participation in the Holy Year with a pilgrimage to St. Peter’s Basilica.

Gathering 227 representatives from across 136 countries, CG29 was not merely a moment of governance—it became a spiritual and strategic crossroads for a congregation grappling with the challenges of a rapidly evolving world. Held under the theme “Passionate for Jesus Christ, Dedicated to the Young,” the Chapter marked a pivotal reorientation of the Salesian mission, balancing fidelity to their founder Don Bosco with the need for bold innovation in pastoral outreach, intercultural collaboration, and vocational renewal.

One of the most significant developments was the election of Fr. Fabio Attard as the new Rector Major—the 11th successor of Don Bosco. In an unusual twist, Attard was not present in the assembly when elected, making his appointment a surprise even to himself. His selection marks a shift in leadership dynamics and ushers in a new season for the Salesians, as they prepare for the 2025–2031 term with renewed vision and urgency.

The newly appointed leadership team also includes Juan Carlos Pérez Godoy of Spain, who will oversee the Mediterranean Region—an area encompassing southern Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. His task: to be a bridge between regional communities and the global council, ensuring cohesion, mutual support, and fidelity to the Salesian charism in highly diverse contexts.

Throughout their time in Turin and Rome, participants delved into three major areas: revitalizing vocational life, fostering deeper synergy between Salesians, lay collaborators, and the wider Salesian Family, and overhauling the governance structures at all levels of the congregation. Particularly noteworthy was the approval of a constitutional amendment allowing non-ordained Salesians—coadjutors—to serve as directors of communities, signaling a broader embrace of inclusive leadership.

In his closing address, Fr. Attard emphasized that the future of the congregation will be shaped not only by structures, but by the personal conversion of each Salesian. “When we are truly passionate about Christ and dedicated to young people,” he said, “we discover that walking together is not only possible—it is beautiful, even in its challenges.”

While a planned encounter with Pope Francis had to be cancelled due to the Holy Father’s health, the Salesians were not without papal encouragement. In a personal message, Francis praised their global witness and urged them to continue serving with “perseverance and joy,” reminding them that the challenges may have changed since Don Bosco’s time, but the flame of faith and youthful energy remains undiminished.

The Chapter concluded with a Jubilee pilgrimage and Mass at the Altar of the Chair in St. Peter’s Basilica—a gesture rich with symbolism. Passing through the Holy Door, the Salesians signaled their readiness to step into a new chapter not only as guardians of tradition but as prophets of hope, rooted in Christ and walking alongside the young in every culture and context.

