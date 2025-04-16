(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 04.16.2025).- Vatican City has expanded its electric mobility initiative with the acquisition of 14 new electric vehicles, reinforcing its ambitious «Ecological Conversion 2030» program. The delivery, carried out by the Italian mobility manufacturer Exelentia, includes a combination of passenger and utility vehicles tailored to the Vatican’s unique operational needs.

Among the new additions are four compact Melex 343 electric passenger vehicles designated for the Gendarmerie Corps, two of which are also earmarked for use by the Vatican Fire Brigade. These vehicles are built for agility in dense or sensitive areas—such as historical zones, parks, and high-traffic pedestrian spaces—making them particularly well-suited for the tightly woven streets and corridors of the Vatican. Their capacity to carry emergency equipment makes them versatile tools in both routine patrols and critical response situations.

Joining them are ten Goupil utility vehicles designed to support the logistical and maintenance functions of the Vatican’s infrastructure, marking a significant upgrade in the daily operations of the city-state with a zero-emissions mindset.

But the commitment to sustainability isn’t stopping with internal operations. Exelentia is also donating two custom-designed electric vehicles tailored specifically for the needs of Pope Francis.

The vehicle handover ceremony took place on April 16 in the courtyard of the Vatican Governatorate, echoing the broader ambition of a comprehensive transition to green transportation within the world’s smallest independent state. These latest acquisitions build on the initial rollout of the mobility plan announced in November 2023, as the Vatican edges closer to its goal of operating a fully electric vehicle fleet by the end of the decade.

Supporting this ecological shift is a steadily growing network of charging infrastructure. As of December 2024, Vatican City has activated 20 fast-charging points spread across 10 columns, along with two ultra-fast charging points located near the entrance of the Paul VI Hall. This infrastructure is designed not only for internal use but also anticipates the evolving needs of visitors and staff as electric vehicles become more commonplace.

Additionally, renewable energy initiatives have expanded. A striking example is the recent installation of a photovoltaic glass canopy in the Cortile delle Corazze, the entry point to the Vatican Museums. Completed in December 2025, the canopy contributes to the Vatican’s broader strategy of reducing carbon emissions by integrating solar energy into its daily power consumption.

