Jewish State of Israel asks embassies to remove condolences for Pope’s death

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 04.22.2025).- While global leaders continue to issue heartfelt tributes to the late pontiff, neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar have offered public statements marking his death. More striking still: expressions of sympathy posted by Israeli embassies abroad were swiftly ordered to be deleted.

The now-erased embassy posts were simple and respectful. “Rest in peace, Pope Francis. May his memory be a blessing,” they read. But those words, apparently, went too far for political establishment. The directive to remove them reportedly came directly from Sa’ar, prompting frustration and disbelief among Israeli diplomats—particularly those serving in predominantly Catholic countries. Some within Israel’s foreign service have privately expressed that the censorship undermines both diplomatic etiquette and the country’s long-standing relationship with the Holy See.

Only Israeli President Isaac Herzog has broken the silence, offering a more measured reflection: “May his memory inspire acts of kindness and hope for humanity.” His words stand alone, a lone olive branch in an otherwise barren official response.

The rationale behind the muted reaction is no mystery. In recent months, Pope Francis’ remarks on the conflict in Gaza have struck a nerve with the Israeli government. He has described the violence not as warfare but as “cruelty,” and accused Israeli forces of acts as grave as “mowing down children with machine guns.” His Easter «Urbi et Orbi» address only deepened the rift, labeling the situation in Gaza as “shameful” and expressing solidarity with both Israelis and Palestinians, while also voicing alarm over a global rise in antisemitism.

For Jerusalem, these comments have crossed an invisible line—seen not just as criticism, but as a challenge to the moral framing of Israel’s military actions. In turn, the government’s silence in the wake of Francis’ death is being interpreted not merely as a snub, but as a political statement.

Yet for many observers, the response—particularly the censorship of condolence posts—is deeply troubling. Pope Francis, though outspoken on matters of peace and justice, consistently extended his concern to «all» victims of violence, regardless of nationality or faith. His papacy was marked by a continuous effort to balance compassion with moral clarity, often walking a delicate line that few world figures attempt to navigate.

Ironically, in silencing their own expressions of respect, Israel’s leaders may have drawn even more attention to the late pontiff’s calls for humanity and reconciliation. Rather than diminishing his message, their reaction underscores the very tensions Francis sought to address.

With information from the Corriere newspaper.

