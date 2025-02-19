Mission
Giorgia Meloni visits the Pope in hospital and reveals how she met him

In the afternoon, the Pope received an important visitor: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. A practicing Catholic and leader of Italy’s government, Meloni met privately with the pontiff for approximately 20 minutes.

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.19.2025).- Five days after being admitted to the hospital, Pope Francis remains under medical care, with Vatican officials reporting that his condition remains stable. A statement released by the Holy See’s Press Office on the evening of February 19 described the pontiff’s health as “stationary,” a medical term indicating that while his condition has not worsened, significant progress has yet to be seen.

Despite the lack of change, medical assessments point to a slight improvement in key inflammatory markers detected in the Pope’s blood tests. These indicators, which include substances like C-reactive protein (CRP), are commonly used to monitor infections, autoimmune conditions, and other inflammatory responses in the body. A decline in these markers, even if modest, suggests that his treatment is yielding positive results and that his body is beginning to respond to medical care.

Throughout the day, Pope Francis maintained his usual discipline. After having breakfast, he spent time reading the day’s newspapers and engaging in work alongside his closest collaborators. Later in the morning, he received the Eucharist before continuing with his schedule.

In the afternoon, the Pope received an important visitor: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. A practicing Catholic and leader of Italy’s government, Meloni met privately with the pontiff for approximately 20 minutes. Following the visit, her office issued a statement expressing well wishes on behalf of the Italian government and the nation. She later shared her impressions of the meeting, stating that she was pleased to find the Pope alert and in good spirits.

“We even joked as we always do,” Meloni remarked, adding that the Pope had not lost his well-known sense of humor.

