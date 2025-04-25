Cardinals Meet for the Fourth Time: 149 Are Now in Rome. Novelties Reported by the Holy See Press Office

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 25.04.2025).- The Press Room reported that the fourth General Congregation of Cardinals took place on the morning of Friday, April 25. The meeting began at 9:10 a.m. and was attended by 149 members.

The General Congregation began with a moment of prayer, and then those who had not yet done so took the oath, according to the procedures established in the Apostolic Constitution Universi Dominici Gregis.

During the Congregation, the reading of the Constitution continued, from chapters 27 to 32.

It was decided that on Sunday the Cardinals will visit the tomb of the Holy Father Francis together at Saint Mary Major. Their arrival is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. The Cardinals will cross the threshold of the Holy Door, visit Francis’s tomb, and then the Chapel where the image of Mary, Salus Populi Romani, is displayed. They will then celebrate Vespers together.

This was followed by interventions in the context of a shared reflection on the Church and the world.

Thirty-three Cardinals spoke.

At the conclusion of the Fourth General Congregation, Monsignor Diego Ravelli, Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations, spoke to illustrate the origin of the funeral rite. He reiterated the desire that it be the funeral of a Pastor, and not a Sovereign, in accordance with the liturgical decisions desired by the Holy Father Francis and approved by him in June 2024. The fourth Congregation ended at 12:20 p.m.

From Wednesday to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 25, some 150,000 people paid tribute to Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Basilica. It was also announced that the rite of closing Pope Francis’s coffin will be a private ceremony, and there will be no television coverage.

Regarding protocol arrangements, it was indicated that all representatives of delegations will be seated on the right, facing the Basilica. In the first row are the Presidents of Argentina (the Pope’s native country) and Italy. They will be followed by reigning Sovereigns, and then Heads of State, in French alphabetical order of the States represented.

To date, 2,700 journalists have been accredited for the events of these days.

The Fifth General Congregation of Cardinals will meet on Monday morning at 9:00 a.m.

