Graffiti of the Pope Near the Vatican After List of Participants in His Funeral Is Released

(ZENIT News / Rome, 25 .04.2025).- “But who invited these people?”, Pope Francis asks in a mural painted by urban artist Laika.

Laika painted her new mural a few meters from St. Peter’s Square, on Via Piccolomini. It shows Pope Francis reading a list of people who will attend his funeral: Trump, Milei, Von der Leyen, Salvini, and Piantedosi. And in the graffiti, the late Pontiff asks: «But who invited these people?»

Everyone on the list seems to have a common denominator: the fight against immigration. A topic dear to the late Pope, who never hid his support for those who dedicate their lives to saving lives at sea. Francis began his pontificate with a trip to the Island of Lampedusa and concluded it with a trip to Marseille and Corsica, all three with a marked focus on immigration awareness.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.