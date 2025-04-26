This Is How Pope Francis’ Burial Took Place in the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in the Presence of Family Members

Mission
(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 26.04.2025).- The Rite of Burial of the coffin of the Roman Pontiff, Pope Francis, began at 1:00 p.m. Rome time. 

The Rite was celebrated according to the prescriptions of the Ordo  Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis, presided over by the Cardinal Camerlengo, in the presence of the persons indicated in the corresponding Notification from the Office of Liturgical Celebrations and family members of the deceased Pope. The rite concluded at 1:30 p.m.

ZENIT Staff

