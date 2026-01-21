Leo XIV receives leaders of the most important traditional Catholic community (in communion with Rome) in audience

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 01.21.2026).- Following a request presented by the Superior General of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter, Pope Leo XIV received Father John Berg in private audience at the Vatican on Monday, January 19, 2026. He was accompanied by Father Josef Bisig, one of the founders of the Fraternity, former Superior General, and current Rector of Our Lady of Guadalupe Seminary in Denton, USA.

The cordial half-hour meeting was an opportunity to present to the Holy Father in greater detail the foundation and history of the Fraternity, as well as the various forms of apostolate that it has been offering to the faithful for almost 38 years. The proper law and charism that guide the sanctification of its members were recalled.

This audience also provided an opportunity to evoke any misunderstandings and obstacles that the Fraternity encounters in certain places and to answer questions from the Supreme Pontiff. At the end of this meeting, Pope Leo XIV gave his blessing, which he extended to all members of the Fraternity.

The Fraternity of St. Peter thanked to the Holy Father for offering this opportunity to meet with him and encouraged the faithful to continue to pray fervently during the thirty-days novena of preparation for the renewal of its consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on February 11.

