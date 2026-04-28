125 Years of Jakarta Cathedral, the Cathedral of the Friendship Tunnel with the Mosque

(ZENIT News – OMPress / Jakarta, 04.28. 2026).- On April 21, the Archdiocese of Jakarta commemorated the 125th anniversary of the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption with a solemn Mass and several commemorative events. Its design is attributed to the Dutch Jesuit Antonius Dijkmans.

The Neo-Gothic Cathedral stands opposite the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta. It serves not only as a place of worship but also as a symbol of religious harmony and the country’s cultural heritage. Designed by the Jesuit priest and architect Antonius Dijkmans and built by Marius Hulswit, its foundation stone was laid in 1899 and it was solemnly blessed in 1901. More than a century later, it continues to be the spiritual heart of Catholic life in Indonesia’s capital.

Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo, Archbishop of Jakarta, presided over the Mass and, afterward, a tumpeng, a traditional cone-shaped rice dish symbolizing gratitude and blessing, was ceremonially cut. An exhibition was also inaugurated, offering visitors an overview of the Cathedral’s current state and conservation initiatives. The Cathedral was declared a historical patrimony by the Indonesian Ministry of Education and Culture in 2018.

This coming May 1, an architecture seminar, «Walk and Talk on Heritage: Jakarta Cathedral,» will be held in collaboration with the Indonesian Institute of Architects. The event will feature experts such as architect Gregorius Yori Antar and academic Johannes Wibowo.

In 2020, a tunnel project was approved connecting the largest mosque in Southeast Asia, the Istiqlal Grand Mosque in Jakarta, and the Cathedral. Both places of worship are located in the heart of Indonesia’s capital, the world’s fourth most populous country, separated only by a busy avenue. It is the «Friendship Tunnel.» For the majority of Indonesians, the Istiqlal Grand Mosque, built between 1961 and 1978, has become a symbol of inter-religious dialogue since it was designed by the Christian architect, Friedrich Silaban.