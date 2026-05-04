Gunmen Abduct Christian Schoolgirls, Kill 1 in Nigeria

(ZENIT News – Persecution / Nigeria, 05.04.2026).- Armed attackers abducted several Christian school girls traveling to school in Kachia Local Government Area on Sunday, according to field reporting by TruthNigeria, which has documented a series of ambushes along the Akwando–Kachia corridor since early 2026.

The victims were traveling from Akwando village to Kachia town on April 26 when gunmen intercepted their vehicle less than 10 minutes into the journey. The children had resumed travel after schools reopened in the area.

Local sources said the driver attempted to flee the ambush, but the attackers opened fire, forcing the vehicle to stop. Several passengers were taken into the surrounding bush.

Those reported abducted include:

Augustina Muntari, student at GSS Gumel

Happy Muntari, student at GSS Gumel

Favour Tanimu, student at GSS Kachia

Patience Joseph, student at GSS Kachia

Peace Irimiya, student at St. John’s School, Kachia

Bishara Irimiya, student at St. John’s School, Kachia

Irimiya Galadima, the driver

Fatu Danladi

Laraba Caleb

One of the students, Purity Babangida, was killed while attempting to escape during the attack. Witnesses said at least 15 other students managed to flee by jumping from the vehicle and later reached nearby communities, including Awon village, after trekking for several hours through the bush.

TruthNigeria field data indicated that this incident is part of a pattern of ambushes along the Akwando–Kachia road. Since January, at least seven separate attacks have been recorded on this route, targeting commercial vehicles, private transport, and motorcycles.

The latest attack is the first documented case in 2026 in which schoolchildren traveling this route were specifically targeted. However, attacks involving students and schools have been reported in other parts of Southern Kaduna in recent years. In 2021, more than 100 students were abducted from a secondary school in Chikun Local Government Area.

Residents in Kachia and surrounding communities claim the road has become a high-risk route, especially for students commuting between villages and schools in the town. Many families rely on shared transport due to long distances and limited access to boarding facilities.

Education officials and community leaders have previously raised concerns about the impact of insecurity on school attendance, especially for girls. Local advocacy groups report that repeated attacks and kidnappings have contributed to disruptions in schooling, with some families withdrawing children from school due to safety concerns.

In affected communities, families of the abducted students are awaiting further information as local volunteers and security actors continue search efforts.

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