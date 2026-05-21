Mission
Hot Topics
Warren’s Conversion at 73: The Rosary That Changed His Life
Do More Women Die Where Pro-Life Laws Are Passed? What A Study Shows
Pope Leo XIV announces that he will speak regularly on the liturgy: and this is his first address
The Marriage Question in America: Why Fewer People Are Saying “I Do”
The percentage of Russians who identify as Orthodox has plummeted, while the sense of belonging among those who remain has grown stronger: this is revealed by a recent survey
Another attack on Christian symbols in Jerusalem: Jews spit on an image of the Virgin Mary
Nigeria: Fulani Militias Kill 19 Christians in Plateau Attacks
PHOTO GALLERY: A look back at the visit of the leader of Lebanon’s Armenian community to Pope Leo XIV
Trump announces the killing of the second-in-command of the Islamic State in Nigeria
Growing Up Christian in the Churchless Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Pro Life, Woman

the introduction of the so-called "Unexpected Heartbeat Law" reduced the maternal mortality rate in Texas by 2.4%.

Do More Women Die Where Pro-Life Laws Are Passed? What A Study Shows

Data shows that the ban on abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, which occurs about six weeks after conception, reduced the number of abortions in Iowa by 40% since July 29, 2024. The same occurred in Indiana, with a 98% decrease in abortions.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
mayo 21, 2026 09:28Pro Life, Woman
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Los Angeles 05. 21.2026) – On April 3, 2026, JAMA Network Open published a study that debunks the myth that abortion laws reduce maternal mortality and the accusation that pro-life people only defend the rights of the unborn and «harm» women.

JAMA Network is a monthly, open-access medical journal published by the American Medical Association, founded in 2018, which covers all aspects of biomedical sciences. Its recent study exposes the unfounded claims that defend abortion by arguing that it reduces maternal mortality. The myth collapses, although this is not the first time evidence has emerged: On July 11, 2025, the Unione Cristiana di Cattolici Razonali (UCCR) presented data on pro-life laws and the decline in abortions following the landmark 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that denied the «right to abortion» but granted individual States discretion, a decision that reduced abortions and maternal mortality.

Data shows that the ban on abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, which occurs about six weeks after conception, reduced the number of abortions in Iowa by 40% since July 29, 2024. A similar situation occurred in Indiana, with a 98% decrease in abortions.

In Texas, another finding emerged: the State’s fertility rate increased from 2% to 8% since the introduction of the fetal heartbeat law in 2022.

There is, therefore, no deterioration in women’s health with laws that promote abortion, nor a reduction in the number of abortions to justify the claim that women travel to other States for abortions.

The analysis by JAMA Network Open examined 22 million births and 12,000 pregnancy-related deaths in the United States between 2018 and 2023 after the introduction of pro-abortion laws, which are very restrictive in many States. Even in a short follow-up period, there was no significant increase in the 14 States where the strict ban on abortions was passed.

More relevant were the data on the decrease in maternal mortality in States with lax legislation and in those with pro-life laws. In some States with stricter regulations, reductions equal to or greater than the national average were observed.

For example, the introduction of the so-called «Unexpected Heartbeat Law» reduced the maternal mortality rate in Texas by 2.4%. Other States with similar laws saw a decrease of 3.3%.

In general, the trends in pro-life States show a slightly faster decline than in States with readily available abortion. Data is available, although the authors caution that establishing a direct causal relationship in all cases is premature. However, the myth that abortions reduce maternal mortality is false.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Publicaciones relacionadas:

Gibbons is currently incarcerated following her latest arrest in June 2024The “grandmother” who has spent a total of 11 years in jail for opposing abortion Revealing finding never before published: the real impact of the abortion pill on women’s health Lack of Demand for Contraceptives? Bishop Chairmen Praise Legislation “Helping Mothers to be Able to Welcome Their New Children”
mayo 21, 2026 09:28Pro Life, Woman
Share this Entry

Rafael Manuel Tovar

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now