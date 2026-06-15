FIFA World Cup: 14 of the competing nations are marked by religious persecution or discrimination

(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.15.2026).- The 2026 FIFA World Cup, taking place from 11 June to 19 July across the United States, Mexico and Canada, has brought together 48 nations for the largest tournament in the competition’s history. As millions of fans around the world follow the month-long event, another global reality deserves attention: millions of people living in 14 of the participating countries continue to face restrictions on their freedom of religion or belief, according to Aid to the Church in Need’s latest Religious Freedom in the World Report (RFR).

The proportion – 30% of the participants – closely mirrors the number of countries marked in orange (discrimination) or red (persecution) in the RFR global map, for a total of 62 out of 196 states. According to ACN’s RFR, three of the participating countries are classified as places of religious persecution and a further 11 as countries where significant discrimination affects freedom of religion or belief.

In Iran and Saudi Arabia, strict interpretations of Islam underpin legal systems that severely restrict religious freedom, particularly for converts and members of unrecognised religious communities. Individuals who challenge these restrictions risk arrest, imprisonment and, in some cases, even the death penalty.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, on the other hand, suffers from chronic instability and violence, and growing jihadist activity by the Allied Democratic Forces in the east of the country has made matters even worse.

Mexico, one of the three host nations and the country where the tournament opened, offers a reminder that threats to freedom of religion or belief do not arise only from restrictive laws. While the country has a long tradition of institutionalised anti-clericalism, the main concern currently originates from organised crime and the drug trade, with priests, religious leaders and pastoral workers often being targeted by criminal groups seeking to exert control over local communities in several regions of the country.

Haiti – in group C, with its final game to be played on 24 June in Atlanta, USA – presents an even starker picture. Although the country has qualified for the World Cup, only one member of its 26-man squad currently lives and plays in Haiti. Large parts of the country are effectively controlled by armed gangs, which have repeatedly targeted kidnapped and murdered several religious figures over recent years and impede the work of churches and faith-based organisations.

Other participating countries, including Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Jordan, Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, are home to millions of people who do not fully enjoy freedom of religion or belief. Religious minorities, including Christians, Bahá’ís and some Muslim communities, continue to face varying degrees of discrimination and restrictions in the practice and expression of their faith, often driven more by social pressure than by legal constrains.

In this context, Iraq offers an example of hope. Christians and other religious minorities have endured terrible situations of persecution over the past years and continue to complain of official discrimination. The national football team, though, has become a focal point of unity, where different ethnic and religious groups are represented, including Arabs, Kurds, Shia, and Sunnis. Four of the players are Christians. In a country where Christians now make up less than 1% of the population, this is a remarkable achievement, as Christian players will make up around 15% of the total.

In Uzbekistan, strict controls on religious activity affect people of different faiths, including members of the Muslim majority, limiting freedom of worship and religious expression.

According to Marta Petrosillo, director of ACN’s Centre for Studies on Religious Freedom and Editor-in-Chief of the Religious Freedom in the World Report, the World Cup is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on some of the countries where religious freedom is under threat.

“The World Cup brings together people from every culture, religion and nation. It is also an opportunity to raise awareness of the challenges that millions of people around the world still face in exercising their fundamental right to freedom of religion or belief. We encourage governments everywhere to uphold and protect this fundamental human right, ensuring that every person can freely practice, change or share their faith without fear of discrimination or persecution.”

“While fans may support different national teams, the World Cup also reminds us of the values that unite us: respect for human dignity and freedom of religion or belief,” she added.

If you would like to support the universal right to freedom of religion or belief, you can add your name to ACN’s petition for religious freedom here.

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