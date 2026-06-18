Catholic Priest Suspected in Bishop’s Murder in Mozambique

(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.18.2026). – Bishop Osório Citora Afonso was murdered in the capital of Zambézia province, Mozambique, on Saturday, June 6. The newspaper O País reported on June 11 the arrest of three suspects: one of them is Father Adelino Novais Amado, a priest of the Diocese of Quelimane, Zambézia, and the possible perpetrator of the crime.

The Mozambican Criminal and Forensic Investigation Police in Zambézia declared through their spokesperson, Maximino Amilcar, that the criminals invaded the Episcopal Residence in the morning, scaling the wall, damaging the security system, and shooting Monsignor Osório in the chest. The Prelate’s body was found in the hallway of the Episcopal Palace.

The Zambézia Provincial Court is also investigating the involvement of a gardener and a security guard. The investigation is questioning the suspects to clarify the facts and determine their possible criminal liability.

According to spokesman Domingos Barone, «the victim’s body underwent a forensic medical examination, ballistic tests were carried out on the cartridge case found at the crime scene, as well as on the projectile extracted from the victim’s body, and DNA tests and biological trace analysis were carried out. Individuals of interest to the investigation were also interviewed.» The priest’s arrest was authorized, although local police continue to gather evidence.

Father Adelino was born in Quelimane. He is 39 years old, and was ordained a priest in 2017. He held positions as Chancellor of the Diocese, responsible for the institution’s document and administrative management, and Vicar at the Holy Family Parish. He also taught Ethics at the Catholic University of Mozambique.

The funeral rites for Bishop Citora Afonso were held on June 6 at the Quelimane Cathedral, presided over by the Vice-President of Mozambique, Luis Miguel Muñoz Cárdaba, with the presence of the President of the Republic, Daniel Chapo, and the First Lady, Gueta Chapo. The Bishop’s remains were then transferred to the province of Nampula, where his family resides.