Mission
Hot Topics
Catholic Priest Suspected in Bishop’s Murder in Mozambique
«Hope Should Not Be Confused with a Solution»: ZENIT’s Interview with Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem
Peru’s President Confirms the Pope’s Visit for November 2026: Here’s Everything We Know
Israel invades properties belonging to the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and unilaterally changes the administrative status of Hebron in Palestinian territory
Statement by the Bishops of England and Wales on the Reintroduction of the Bill on Adults with Terminal Illnesses (End-of-Life Care)
Turkish President Erdogan Meets with Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew to Discuss the Reopening of Halki—Why Is This Important?
Leo XIV emphasizes the need for safe spaces within the Church to experience love with Jesus Christ
The Pope’s Apostolic Journey to Spain, as Told by the Pope Himself: This Is How Pope Leo XIV Experienced Madrid, Barcelona, and the Canary Islands
Here’s what the new 2026 Gallup study says about the decline in support for same-sex marriage
Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors and Ending Clergy Abuse Hold First Structured Dialogue in Rome
Local Church

Father Adelino Novais Amado, a priest of the Diocese of Quelimane, Zambézia, and the possible perpetrator of the crime. Photo: Social Networks

Catholic Priest Suspected in Bishop’s Murder in Mozambique

The Provincial Court of Zambézia is also investigating the involvement of a gardener and a guard. The investigation is questioning the suspects to clarify the facts and determine their possible criminal liability.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
junio 18, 2026 08:17Local Church
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.18.2026). – Bishop Osório Citora Afonso was murdered in the capital of Zambézia province, Mozambique, on Saturday, June 6. The newspaper O País reported on June 11 the arrest of three suspects: one of them is Father Adelino Novais Amado, a priest of the Diocese of Quelimane, Zambézia, and the possible perpetrator of the crime.

The Mozambican Criminal and Forensic Investigation Police in Zambézia declared through their spokesperson, Maximino Amilcar, that the criminals invaded the Episcopal Residence in the morning, scaling the wall, damaging the security system, and shooting Monsignor Osório in the chest. The Prelate’s body was found in the hallway of the Episcopal Palace.

The Zambézia Provincial Court is also investigating the involvement of a gardener and a security guard. The investigation is questioning the suspects to clarify the facts and determine their possible criminal liability.

According to spokesman Domingos Barone, «the victim’s body underwent a forensic medical examination, ballistic tests were carried out on the cartridge case found at the crime scene, as well as on the projectile extracted from the victim’s body, and DNA tests and biological trace analysis were carried out. Individuals of interest to the investigation were also interviewed.» The priest’s arrest was authorized, although local police continue to gather evidence.

Father Adelino was born in Quelimane. He is 39 years old, and was ordained a priest in 2017. He held positions as Chancellor of the Diocese, responsible for the institution’s document and administrative management, and Vicar at the Holy Family Parish. He also taught Ethics at the Catholic University of Mozambique.

The funeral rites for Bishop Citora Afonso were held on June 6 at the Quelimane Cathedral, presided over by the Vice-President of Mozambique, Luis Miguel Muñoz Cárdaba, with the presence of the President of the Republic, Daniel Chapo, and the First Lady, Gueta Chapo. The Bishop’s remains were then transferred to the province of Nampula, where his family resides.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Publicaciones relacionadas:

A Lesson on Ecclesiology: Benedict XVI’s Full Letter to Franciscan University in Ohio These Are the “Numbers” Pope Francis Will Find in Bahrain: Vocations, Priests, Catholics, etc. Maccio Sanctuary in Villa Guardia, Como, Italy.New «forward» from Dicastery Doctrine of the Faith for an Italian’s views on the Holy Trinity The new binding treaty expands cooperation between Nigeria and the European UnionEurope pledges aid to Nigeria in exchange for ideological colonization: Church and Islam speak out
junio 18, 2026 08:17Local Church
Share this Entry

Rafael Llanes

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now