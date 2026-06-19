More than 1 million babies legally killed in the U.S. in 2025, according to a report: the killing of babies through medication is on the rise

(ZENIT News / Washington, 06.19.2026).- When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 through its landmark Dobbs decision, many observers predicted that abortion numbers would decline substantially as states regained authority to regulate or prohibit the procedure. Four years later, a new set of figures suggests a far more complex reality.

According to the latest estimates released by the Society of Family Planning’s #WeCount project, approximately 1,126,760 abortions were performed in the formal U.S. healthcare system during 2025. That represents a 1.6 percent increase compared with 2024 and places the annual total above pre-Dobbs levels, despite the enactment of abortion restrictions in numerous states.

The report points to one factor above all others in explaining the evolving landscape: the rapid expansion of abortion through telemedicine.

A Transformation in How Abortions Are Obtained

The most significant finding is not merely the overall number of abortions but the growing role of remote abortion services. By the end of 2025, nearly three out of every ten abortions in the United States—29 percent—were obtained through telemedicine. The increase has been dramatic. Telemedicine accounted for only 13 percent of abortions in 2023 and 22 percent in 2024.

In practical terms, this means that hundreds of thousands of women are now receiving abortion drugs without visiting a clinic in person. The model has become particularly important for residents of states where abortion is heavily restricted or prohibited.

The data illustrate how technological innovation has reshaped the abortion debate. While Dobbs shifted authority from federal courts to state legislatures, telemedicine has created new pathways that often transcend state boundaries, complicating efforts to enforce local abortion restrictions.

A Patchwork Nation

The report reveals striking differences among states. In jurisdictions where abortion remains broadly legal and telemedicine is permitted, the proportion of abortions obtained remotely varies considerably, ranging from 10 percent in New York to 44 percent in Nevada.

In states with near-total abortion bans, however, telemedicine has become dominant. According to #WeCount, between 97 percent and 100 percent of abortions recorded in those states during 2025 were obtained through remote channels.

The findings also demonstrate how legal changes can quickly affect abortion trends. Missouri, for example, experienced an increase of more than 68 percent after voters approved a constitutional amendment legalizing abortion in late 2024. North Dakota saw abortions rise by more than 57 percent after a court struck down protections for unborn children from conception. Delaware recorded a smaller increase of nearly 6 percent after its Medicaid program began covering elective abortions.

These developments suggest that abortion policy continues to have a measurable impact on abortion incidence, even as telemedicine reshapes access.

A Continuing Ethical and Political Battle

Supporters of expanded abortion access argue that telemedicine has become indispensable, especially for women facing long travel distances, clinic closures, financial obstacles, or legal restrictions.

Pro-life advocates view the same trend with growing alarm. Many argue that telemedicine abortion has weakened the impact of state-level protections enacted after Dobbs and created new concerns regarding medical oversight, informed consent, and patient safety.

Critics point to recent analyses claiming that many providers operating under current federal guidelines do not routinely verify gestational age through ultrasound, confirm patient age in person, or conduct systematic follow-up evaluations. These concerns have fueled calls for stricter federal regulation of abortion drugs and telemedicine practices.

Beyond the Statistics

The abortion debate often becomes a contest of numbers, legal strategies, and political victories. Yet behind every statistic lies a profoundly human reality involving women facing difficult circumstances and unborn children whose lives are at the center of the controversy.

What the latest data make clear is that the post-Dobbs era has not produced a simple reduction or expansion of abortion. Instead, it has transformed the battleground itself. The debate is no longer focused primarily on physical clinics and court rulings. Increasingly, it centers on digital medicine, interstate legal conflicts, pharmaceutical distribution, and the limits of state authority in an interconnected society.

For advocates of babys, the figures present a sobering challenge. While studies suggest that state pro-life laws have contributed to increased births in some jurisdictions, the continued growth of telemedicine abortions indicates that legislative victories alone may not be sufficient to reduce abortion rates substantially.

Four years after Dobbs, the struggle over abortion in America is far from settled. It has simply entered a new phase—one in which technology may prove as influential as legislation, and where the future of the nation’s abortion policy may be determined as much by a smartphone and a mailbox as by a courtroom or a state capitol.

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