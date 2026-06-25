Cuban and Panamanian nuns save Cuba from literally being left without Mass due to a shortage of Hosts for consecration

(ZENIT News / La Habana, 06.25.2026).- In a country where daily life has become increasingly defined by shortages, blackouts, and uncertainty, an unexpected crisis recently threatened the heart of Catholic worship in Cuba: the possibility that many parishes could run out of hosts for the celebration of the Eucharist.

The emergency began with a lack of electricity.

For decades, the Discalced Carmelite nuns of the Monastery of St. Teresa and St. Joseph in Havana’s Vedado district have quietly carried out a mission known to few outside ecclesiastical circles. They have been the principal producers of altar breads used in Cuba’s 304 Catholic parishes. Their work, largely hidden behind convent walls, has made possible the celebration of countless Masses across the island.

But Cuba’s deepening energy crisis has brought that ministry to the brink of paralysis.

«Due to the lack of electricity, we cannot produce the hosts,» the sisters announced in a statement. With power available for only limited periods—sometimes as little as two hours a day, according to Dominican Father George Payano—the machines used to press the hosts could no longer operate normally. The remaining stock had to be rationed to stretch supplies as far as possible.

The situation was particularly serious because the Eucharist occupies a unique place in Catholic Church. While many pastoral activities can be adapted during difficult times, the celebration of Mass depends upon the availability of bread and wine consecrated according to the Church’s liturgical norms. Without sufficient hosts, parish communities face practical obstacles in sustaining their sacramental life.

Yet what could have become a emergency soon became a striking example of ecclesial solidarity.

When news of the shortage reached Puerto Rico, Archbishop Roberto González Nieves of San Juan appealed to priests, parishes, and religious communities to assist their Cuban brothers and sisters. The response was immediate. Approximately 300,000 hosts were collected and sent to Cuba, many of them prepared by the Dominican Sisters of the Mother of God Monastery in Manatí. The shipment was personally received by Havana’s Archbishop, Cardinal Juan de la Caridad García Rodríguez.

A second lifeline arrived from Panama. Archbishop José Domingo Ulloa Mendieta organized the donation of an additional 35,000 hosts produced by the Sisters of the Monastery of the Visitation. Transported free of charge by air to Havana, the shipment was received through the Parish of the Miraculous Medal in Guanabacoa.

In a letter accompanying the donation, Archbishop Ulloa offered a reflection that captured the deeper significance of the gesture. The Eucharist, he wrote, is «the sacrament of unity,» through which Christians recognize themselves as members of one body. When one community lacks what is necessary to celebrate that mystery, the rest of the Church has a responsibility to come to its aid.

This is already the second time in less than five years that the Carmelite sisters have been forced to reduce or suspend production. In 2022, the obstacle was not electricity but a shortage of flour.

Today the challenges are even broader. Cuba is experiencing one of the most severe energy crises in its recent history, with generation deficits reportedly exceeding 2,000 megawatts and blackouts lasting more than twenty hours in some regions. The consequences extend well beyond churches, affecting transportation, food distribution, healthcare, education, and everyday family life.

In May, Bishop Arturo González Amador of Santa Clara, president of the Cuban Bishops’ Conference, called it «the most difficult and saddest moment» he could remember in the history of his people. Survival itself, he suggested, has become a daily struggle for many Cubans.

The effects are visible even in humanitarian work. Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami recently noted that fuel shortages have complicated the delivery of aid across the island to such an extent that horse-drawn carts have sometimes been used to bring food to needy communities.

Against this backdrop, the intervention of a few contemplative nuns may seem like a small story. In reality, it reveals something essential about the life of the Church. Hidden from public attention, the Carmelite sisters were carrying out a task so fundamental that, when their work became impossible, thousands of Catholics risked losing access to the ordinary celebration of the Eucharist.

Their inability to produce hosts exposed a vulnerability. The response from Puerto Rico and Panama revealed something stronger: a network of faith capable of crossing borders when local resources fail.

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