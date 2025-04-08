Survey reveals contrasting Christian approaches to Lenten fasting

(ZENIT News / London, 04.08.2025).- A survey of over 600 regular churchgoers has revealed how Christians differ in their approaches to fasting as a spiritual practice.

The survey, carried out for the charity Green Christian, revealed that fasting during Lent remains common. Overall, just over one-half of regular churchgoers indicated that they have fasted from ‘specific types of food and/or drink for Lent’. It is most prevalent among Orthodox (85%) and Roman Catholic (79%) churchgoers, common among churchgoers in the Church of England (57%), and least common among Presbyterians, Methodists, Baptists and churchgoers from Independent churches/Brethren (less than 30% in each case).

By contrast, an analysis of fasting from ‘all food for a short period (e.g. 24 hours)’, at whatever time of year, revealed a very different picture. While the overall proportion of respondents engaging in the practice is virtually the same, such fasting is most prevalent among churchgoers from Black Majority Churches (94%), Pentecostal churches (83%) and New Churches (76%). It is again least common among Presbyterians, Methodists and Baptists (less than 33% in each case).

Fasting during Lent is more common in younger age groups (61% of 18-44 year olds, compared with 43% of those aged 65 or older). Slightly more female (55%) than male (46%) churchgoers have fasted during Lent. These trends were similar for fasting from ‘all food for a short period.’

The survey found that the practice of ‘abstaining from meat on Fridays’ was followed by over a fifth of churchgoers (22%). By tradition it reflected fasting during Lent, being most common among Orthodox (85%) and Roman Catholic (53%) churchgoers, much less so in the Church of England (18%), and very rare among Baptists, Presbyterians, Methodists and also New Church churchgoers (less than 5%).

Tim Cooper, Emeritus Professor of Sustainable Design and Consumption at Nottingham Trent University, who led the research, commented that the differences appear to reflect a combination of varied historic traditions, different theological beliefs and cultural trends:

“Fasting is a means by which many Christians integrate the spiritual and material dimensions of life. While for some it may be partly motivated by a desire for improved health, other motives may be a concern about over-consumption, in its many forms, or a desire to exercise personal discipline in a society seen by many as unduly liberal. In this sense it represents a form of counterculturalism.”

Cat Jenkins, Food Project Officer at Green Christian added:

“Lent is a period during which Christians may reflect upon and seek to address our participation in an unsustainable food system, as well as the need to take care of our bodies. Its continued popularity shows that, even in today’s more secular society, there remain important signs of the influence of Christian traditions.”

The findings are the latest to be released from the survey, which explored a range of issues relating to food from a Christian perspective. Green Christian will be using the findings to promote a more mindful and sustainable approach to consumption among Christians and within churches.

Green Christian is a charity formed in 1981 to offer insights into ecology and the environment to Christian people and churches, and Christian insights to the Green movement. It provides resources, campaigns and events to help people relate environmental issues with their faith.

The research was designed to understand food practices among Christians and within churches. A questionnaire was completed by 605 respondents who described themselves as Christians and had attended a church service at least once a month, on average, during the previous year.

