USA records increase in abortions due to distribution of abortion pill

(ZENIT News / Washington, 04.28.2025).- A new report from the Guttmacher Institute has revealed that abortion numbers in the United States have slightly increased in 2024, even as interstate travel for the procedure has declined. The findings point to a shift in the abortion industry’s strategy: from relying on physical clinics to distributing abortion pills across state lines — often bypassing legal barriers entirely.

According to Guttmacher’s analysis, more than one million abortions were performed in states without total bans, marking a marginal but significant increase from the previous year. While the number of people traveling out of state for abortions decreased to about 155,000 — down 9% from 2023 — this decline doesn’t necessarily suggest improved access in restrictive states. Rather, it underscores the growing role of chemical abortions performed in private homes, often facilitated through the mail.

The report identifies states like Illinois, North Carolina, Kansas, and New Mexico as key destinations for those still traveling for abortions, but its most striking insight lies in the impact of remote access. In places like Virginia, which recently saw a spike in abortion seekers, analysts attribute the rise not to local demand, but to fallout from Florida’s six-week abortion ban that took effect in May 2024. Virginia’s status as a nearby state without a waiting period makes it a viable — though distant — alternative.

But bricks-and-mortar clinics are no longer the primary front line. The increasing ease of obtaining abortion pills — mifepristone and misoprostol — online and by mail has quietly revolutionized how abortions are carried out, with many women now skipping in-person visits entirely. While 13 states currently enforce sweeping abortion bans, the movement to normalize and expand mail-order chemical abortions has rendered many of these laws porous.

The pro-abortion lobby has seized this new landscape, pushing for “abortion sanctuary” states, legal shields for pill distribution, and the rapid construction of facilities near hostile state borders. Many of these new centers specialize exclusively in chemical abortions, which now dominate the industry. In fact, 64% of new abortion providers opened last year dispense pills rather than perform surgical procedures.

This surge has occurred despite significant safety concerns. A 2021 study published in «Health Services Research and Managerial Epidemiology» found that emergency room visits following chemical abortions rose over 500% between 2002 and 2015. Notably, these pills were associated with more complications than previously acknowledged — something often obscured by the underreporting of adverse events. Since 2016, the FDA only mandates that manufacturers report maternal deaths, not other side effects.

Pro-life advocates point to these risks in calling for tighter national regulation. Operation Rescue, a prominent pro-life watchdog group, has documented a steep decline in physical abortion facilities — a net loss of 36 in 2022 — but argues that this apparent victory is being offset by the surge in unregulated pill access.

Meanwhile, the political response remains fragmented. Although President Donald Trump has a pro-life record from his previous term, he recently stated he would not enforce the federal law prohibiting the mailing of abortion pills — a stance that frustrates anti-abortion groups. Still, his Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has hinted at a scientific review of abortion pill safety, a possible precursor to regulatory action.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.