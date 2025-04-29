Opus Dei postpones reform of its Statutes after Pope Francis’ death

(ZENIT News / Rome, 04.28.2025).- Opus Dei has announced significant changes to its Tenth Ordinary General Congress. Monsignor Fernando Ocáriz, the Prelate of the institution, informed members on April 22 that the congress, originally scheduled to run from late April into early May 2025 in Rome, will be substantially scaled back.

In a message marked by both grief and gratitude for the late pontiff’s leadership, Ocáriz explained that the decision was made after consultation with the Central Advisory and the General Council of Opus Dei. Although most of the congress participants had already arrived in Rome ahead of its anticipated start on April 23, the somber atmosphere surrounding the Vatican led to a reevaluation of priorities.

Instead of the full agenda initially planned—which included discussions on pastoral strategies for the next eight years and a major revision of the Prelature’s statutes—the congress will now focus exclusively on the essential task of renewing leadership positions. In accordance with Opus Dei’s norms, the roles within the Central Advisory and General Council are to be reaffirmed or newly assigned every eight years, and this electoral process will proceed as scheduled.

Other matters, such as the proposed adjustments to the Prelature’s statutes and the strategic reflections drawn from regional assemblies held globally over the past year, will be deferred for future deliberation. «This is a time for mourning, prayer, and unity with the whole Church,» Ocáriz emphasized, highlighting the Prelature’s desire to align itself with the universal spirit of grief enveloping the Catholic community.

Closing his message, Monsignor Ocáriz called on all faithful to intensify their prayers during the interregnum, entrusting themselves to Mary, Mother of Hope. He urged that, particularly now, she be sought as a source of comfort and guidance for the Church as it navigates this time of transition.

The letter of the Prelate of Opus Dei can be read at this link.

