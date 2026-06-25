Mission
Hot Topics
Battles with the Devil: From Esotericism to Buddhism, He Was Set Free by God
5 Ways to Tackle the Challenges of Higher Education, According to Leo XIV
How do you measure an athlete’s quality? León XIV’s answer
The Business of Blasphemy: Accusations for Profit in Pakistan
Cuban and Panamanian nuns save Cuba from literally being left without Mass due to a shortage of Hosts for consecration
PHOTO GALLERY: A look at the visit to Gaza by Catholic Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa and Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III: here’s what they did and what they saw
Tell me who you vote for, and I’ll tell you how many children you have: a study linking fertility to political leanings has been published, and here’s what it reveals
Can God Call Someone at 10 Years Old? The Bryce Case (Video) and Various Calls
The Destruction of the John Paul II Institute, the Confessions of Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia, and the Crossroads for Church Morality
What does it mean to be part of Christ’s table, the Eucharist? Leo XIV explains it
Pope Leo XIV, Young People

the Holy Father received a large delegation from the Italian Swimming Federation Photo: Vatican Media

How do you measure an athlete’s quality? León XIV’s answer

The Pope’s Address to Members of the Italian Swimming Federation

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
junio 25, 2026 18:27Pope Leo XIV, Young People
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 06.25.2026).- On Thursday, June 25, in the Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace, the Holy Father received a large delegation from the Italian Swimming Federation and participants in the 62nd Sette Colli International Swimming Trophy. Below is the English translation of the address Pope Leo XIV delivered to them:

***

In the name of the Father, and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.Peace be with you!

Dear brothers and sisters, good morning and welcome!

It is with joy that I meet all of you, leaders of the Italian Swimming Federation, athletes, and members of the delegations participating in the International Swimming Competition – the 62nd Sette Colli Trophy.

Sport is a medicine for both body and spirit, when it is practiced well. It integrates the different dimensions of the human person and directs them toward very important values such as commitment, solidarity, and honesty. In sporting activities, especially at the competitive level, human beings exercise their willpower, but they do so to the extent that they are motivated. And here the quality of an athlete becomes evident: it is revealed by the quality of his or her motivations.

Sport is also an opportunity for spiritual growth. Swimming, in this regard, has something special about it. Indeed, we practise it while being immersed in an element – water – that surrounds us. This symbolically recalls an aspect that has been part of us since our mother’s womb: to live means learning to move in harmony with others and with the environment around us. For us Christians, moreover, water is a symbol of Baptism and of new life in Christ.

There is, however, another reason why I am glad of your presence. All of you, coming from different countries, have gathered here, inspired by the same passion and the same values, beyond every difference of language, nationality, and culture. This reality, typical of international sporting events, offers a sign of hope, a sign of the world we desire; it contributes to peaceful encounters among peoples and to fraternity.

Therefore, I encourage you to continue practicing and spreading the values of sport. The years of athletic competition pass, but those values remain! I entrust you to the intercession of Pier Giorgio Frassati – a young sportsman who loved the mountains dearly – and with all my heart I bless all of you and your loved ones. Thank you!

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Publicaciones relacionadas:

This is the first YouTube video message from Pope Leo XIV to USA This is what Pope Leo XIV thinks about digital addictions PHOTO GALLERY: Pope Leo XIV revives childhood tradition: mass blessing of “baby Jesus” figures at the Vatican Before the Pope’s arrival: a survey reveals the popularity of Pope Leo XIV, as well as the expectations and topics of interest among those who will welcome him in Spain
junio 25, 2026 18:27Pope Leo XIV, Young People
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now