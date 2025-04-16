80 thousand teenagers in Rome for historic first Jubilee of Teenagers with canonization of Carlo Acutis

(ZENIT News / Rome, 04.16.2025).- From April 25 to 27, 2025, Rome will become a global meeting point for youth as it welcomes the first «Jubilee of Adolescents» in the history of the Catholic Church’s Jubilee tradition. This landmark event is set to gather more than 80,000 young people—an unprecedented number that continues to rise—transforming the Eternal City into a vibrant arena of faith, encounter, and youthful energy.

Unlike any previous Jubilee celebration, this edition places teenagers at the center of the spiritual stage. While many participants hail from across Italy, large delegations from countries such as the United States, India, Brazil, Nigeria, Ukraine, Chile, and Australia are also making their way to Rome. More than a religious gathering, the Jubilee for Adolescents is a cultural mosaic of language, identity, and shared faith.

Backed by numerous dioceses and youth ministries, the event enjoys broad support from Catholic movements including the Salesian Youth Movement, Catholic Action, Regnum Christi’s ECYD, and Italy’s national scouting association AGESCI. These groups have long worked to cultivate spiritual awareness among young people, and their involvement signals a collective investment in shaping the future of the Church.

The Jubilee’s opening moment will be a «Via Lucis»—a “Way of Light” prayer procession reflecting on the Resurrection—taking place on Friday evening, April 25, in the EUR district of Rome. But the program doesn’t stop at prayer. The following day offers an innovative series of conversations known as «Dialogues with the City», inviting teens to engage with themes of vocation, social justice, ecology, digital life, and cultural diversity in various venues throughout Rome.

Saturday will crescendo into a massive open-air concert at the historic Circus Maximus from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring youth-oriented performances and high-profile musical guests. The Italian pop sensation «The Kolors» has been confirmed as a headliner, with more acts to be announced in the coming days. The concert promises not only music, but a sense of community and celebration, framing joy as an essential part of Christian witness.

The highlight of the entire weekend, however, will unfold on Sunday, April 27, in St. Peter’s Square. At 10 a.m. the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis, a beloved young figure already widely considered a patron for digital natives and modern youth. Acutis, who died in 2006 at age 15, has become a symbol of accessible holiness, known for his passion for the Eucharist and his efforts to evangelize online.

This canonization, taking place before tens of thousands of his generational peers, will crown a weekend that aims not just to celebrate teenagers, but to affirm their place at the heart of the Church’s present—not just its future.

In the coming days, more logistical details will be released regarding transportation, accommodations, and the full schedule. Organizers stress that the Jubilee for Adolescents is more than an event—it is a call to rediscover the joy of faith in the language of today’s youth, blending sacred tradition with the restless spirit of a generation seeking meaning.

