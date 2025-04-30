Mission
Cardinals and Bishops

The Cardinals feel the need to be supported by the prayers of all the faithful. Photo: Desde la Fe

Cardinals gathered to elect Pope send message to all Catholics: “pray for us”

Communiqué from the Press Office of the Holy See on behalf of the College of Cardinals

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 04.30.2025).- We offer below a communiqué issued by the Holy See, after midday on Wednesday, April 30, transmitting a request from the cardinals gathered in Rome to elect a new Pope:

***

The College of Cardinals gathered in Rome, engaged in the General Congregations in  preparation for the Conclave, wishes to invite the People of God to live this ecclesial moment as an  event of grace and spiritual discernment, listening to the will of God.

For this reason, the Cardinals, conscious of the responsibility to which they are called, feel  the need to be supported by the prayers of all the faithful. This is the true force that in the Church  promotes the unity of all the members of the one Body of Christ (cf. 1 Cor 12:12).

Faced with the enormity of the task ahead and the urgency of the present time, it is first of all  necessary to make ourselves humble instruments of the infinite wisdom and providence of our  Heavenly Father, in docility to the action of the Holy Spirit. Indeed, he is the protagonist of the life  of the People of God, the One to whom we must listen, accepting what he is saying to the Church (cf.  Rev 3:6).

May the Blessed Virgin Mary accompany these prayers with her maternal.

